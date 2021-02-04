Chrissy Teigen: ‘My little Jack would have been born this week, so I'm a bit off'

Since losing her unborn son Jack four months ago, American model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her little boy would've been born this week.

Chrissy and husband John Legend lost their unborn son after Chrissy was hospitalised due to pregnancy complications in October last year.

On October 1, Chrissy took to Instagram and shared that she and John lost Jack after doctors diagnosed her with partial placental abruption.

She also revealed that she would have had to have an induced birth to deliver their baby prematurely at 20 weeks.

While still dealing with the trauma of losing her little baby boy, Chrissy took to Twitter and disclosed she was feeling “a bit off” this week as Jack would've been born.

“I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks,” she wrote in her emotional thread.