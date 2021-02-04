TshisaLIVE

Chrissy Teigen: ‘My little Jack would have been born this week, so I'm a bit off'

04 February 2021 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Chrissy Teigen reflects on the pain of losing her son.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Since losing her unborn son Jack four months ago, American model Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her little boy would've been born this week.

Chrissy and husband John Legend lost their unborn son after Chrissy was hospitalised due to pregnancy complications in October last year.

On October 1, Chrissy took to Instagram and shared that she and John lost Jack after doctors diagnosed her with partial placental abruption.

She also revealed that she would have had to have an induced birth to deliver their baby prematurely at 20 weeks.

While still dealing with the trauma of losing her little baby boy, Chrissy took to Twitter and disclosed she was feeling “a bit off” this week as Jack would've been born.

“I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks,” she wrote in her emotional thread.

Chrissy then shared a video of her belly that seemingly looks like a baby was kicking, saying, “Look at this, I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops.”

As she's trying to make sense of her loss, the American model then opened up a conversation with women who have experienced endometriosis surgery, asking them what the recovery-difficulty level was.

In October, a few weeks after losing her son, Chrissy wrote about her heartbreaking experience of what happened that day in an essay published on Medium.

“After we first lost Jack, I found myself incredibly worried that I wasn’t able to thank everyone for their extreme kindness.”

Chrissy then started to recount the dreadful moment in the hospital room.

“After a couple of nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming, it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.”

She explained how she instructed John to take photos and document their time in the hospital, even though the singer was uncomfortable at some points in the process.

“I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell.

“It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story,” she wrote

