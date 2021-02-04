IN MEMES | Dimpho called Angelina 'Pablo Escobar's mistress' & tweeps can't stand it!
While the suburb next to the fictional township of Refilwe is abuzz with wedding fever, as Zolani and Emma prepare to wed, Dimpho and Cobra have had their hands full with Angelina and her “drug cartel” tendencies and viewers are living for these great acting moments.
As the telenovela nears the season finale, fans have had no choice but to tune in daily to keep up with the plot twists and uber-dramatic moments The River has been serving.
In addition to the heated and layered storyline surrounding Zolani's happy ending, Angelina has also been doing the most in her storyline as she tries to establish herself outside being Cobra's babymama.
Problem is, Angelina got caught and now Dimpho and Cobra want to call the cops and shut down her weed business.
Here's the scene that left tweeps dead with laughter, especially after Dimpho's “Pablo Escobar” reference!
#TheRiver1Magic Dimpho lona 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Lha6y7kSaW— Cool Auntie (@ThingaBoithatel) February 4, 2021
The dynamic duo of Angelina and Morena, as well as the siblings squad that is Cobra and Dimpho, have been giving fans life!
Tweeps just can't get enough of them. See for yourself:
Dimpho ke ngwana malefu straight somer "Bell di polisi abutaka"😂😂😂😂😅😅😅 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/hw00JkusJa— Sheshe🌸 (@tiisetsoMashish) February 3, 2021
#TheRiver1Magic I don’t think we appreciate Angelina enough hle. She is raw pic.twitter.com/TXoLhGFHWk— Rakgadi T (@TherealMadamT) February 3, 2021
"o itirile makhwapheni wa Pablo Escobar" 😂😂😂#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/d5aKAXooZj— Kamogelo Mohlabe (@Kamogelo_Mam) February 3, 2021
ANGELINA MTHOMBENI!!!!!!#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/4laHe8pp89— Nangula se zalie (@AuntyBae1) February 3, 2021
Dimpho and Cobra are the perfect duo 🤣🤣#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/dlvaSqrujT— BTC (@babytakucarter) February 3, 2021
Meanwhile the wedding fever on the TL is alive and well. Everyone who has ever attended a Dikana wedding knows that it's always a lituation, hence the vibe on the TL.
Plus, the nerves from Lindiwe's fans are detectable as there's a rumour saying Lindiwe might be killed off. The storyline is not doing anything to help calm Lindiwe's fans, because being the gangster that she is, Madlabantu is always in some type of danger.
Lindiwe's fans are restless, especially since the actress behind the much-loved character (Sindi Dlathu) recently bagged a behind-the-scenes gig as a co-producer of the show.
Anyway, here are some of the reactions to the wedding and Lindiwe's “potential” death:
There is no wedding like a Dikana wedding.— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) February 4, 2021
Emma and Zolani are getting married, and if you aren't seated by 20:00 tonight, uzosala! https://t.co/w2AoExrrS5#TheRiver1Magic #ZoWedsEmma pic.twitter.com/tCBgf2WFc7
If Lindiwe dies/leaves I swear I'm tying my tubes coz there's no reason to bring a child into a Lindiwe-less world!! 😭#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/6dbMYFLGcs— Empress Jahlady (@samsam_zax) February 3, 2021
What's #TheRiver1Magic without @S_Dlathu though? Like she's good at what she does. I believe I'd get a lil shakrn seeing her live because when she acts, its all so convincing. pic.twitter.com/6wiSAUpOLF— #FleekMeUp_@MaemiKin (@MaemiKindness67) February 3, 2021
Haaibo is Lindiwe quitting the River? This scene with her handing over everything is giving me those vibes #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/pR2I2SW3cB— Boitumelo Matjeni (@TumWierdKid) February 3, 2021