IN MEMES | Dimpho called Angelina 'Pablo Escobar's mistress' & tweeps can't stand it!

While the suburb next to the fictional township of Refilwe is abuzz with wedding fever, as Zolani and Emma prepare to wed, Dimpho and Cobra have had their hands full with Angelina and her “drug cartel” tendencies and viewers are living for these great acting moments.

As the telenovela nears the season finale, fans have had no choice but to tune in daily to keep up with the plot twists and uber-dramatic moments The River has been serving.

In addition to the heated and layered storyline surrounding Zolani's happy ending, Angelina has also been doing the most in her storyline as she tries to establish herself outside being Cobra's babymama.

Problem is, Angelina got caught and now Dimpho and Cobra want to call the cops and shut down her weed business.

Here's the scene that left tweeps dead with laughter, especially after Dimpho's “Pablo Escobar” reference!