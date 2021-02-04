TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Dimpho called Angelina 'Pablo Escobar's mistress' & tweeps can't stand it!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 February 2021 - 15:00
Nokuthula Mavuso plays Angelina in 'The River' and has been killing her scenes.
Image: Twitter/Nokuthula Mavuso via The River

While the suburb next to the fictional township of Refilwe is abuzz with wedding fever, as Zolani and Emma prepare to wed, Dimpho and Cobra have had their hands full with Angelina and her “drug cartel” tendencies and viewers are living for these great acting moments.

As the telenovela nears the season finale, fans have had no choice but to tune in daily to keep up with the plot twists and uber-dramatic moments The River has been serving.

In addition to the heated and layered storyline surrounding Zolani's happy ending, Angelina has also been doing the most in her storyline as she tries to establish herself outside being Cobra's babymama.

Problem is, Angelina got caught and now Dimpho and Cobra want to call the cops and shut down her weed business.

Here's the scene that left tweeps dead with laughter, especially after Dimpho's “Pablo Escobar” reference!

The dynamic duo of Angelina and Morena, as well as the siblings squad that is Cobra and Dimpho, have been giving fans life!

Tweeps just can't get enough of them. See for yourself:

Meanwhile the wedding fever on the TL is alive and well. Everyone who has ever attended a Dikana wedding knows that it's always a lituation, hence the vibe on the TL.

Plus, the nerves from Lindiwe's fans are detectable as there's a rumour saying Lindiwe might be killed off. The storyline is not doing anything to help calm Lindiwe's fans, because being the gangster that she is, Madlabantu is always in some type of danger.

Lindiwe's fans are restless, especially since the actress behind the much-loved character (Sindi Dlathu) recently bagged a behind-the-scenes gig as a co-producer of the show.

Anyway, here are some of the reactions to the wedding and Lindiwe's “potential” death:

