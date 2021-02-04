OPINION | Let Rich Mnisi do his thing, the rest of us will head to Giyani for xibelani

Here's the thing, this isn't the first time Rich's prices set the TL alight. His range of masks cost R2k and he has a R32k bag, so this is obviously his MO. While he hasn't explicitly said so, the designer's motto seems to be “if you aren't the target market, keep it moving”.

Rich decided to adopt the line “know your worth and then add tax” and never looked back.

If his designs are anything to go by — as an artist and a businessman — Rich is certainly arrogant. However, he has the talent, confidence and money to back his cockiness up so there's that too!

So, for everything that Rich has built his brand to be, I figure he deserves to push the envelope as far as he can take it, be it in art or price. The guy didn't just wake up and start putting “crazy” prices on his garments for fun, he's been building his brand for years.

From what I hear ... (yes, what I hear because I am not Rich Minisi's target market either and therefore don't own a single item of his past or present collections) Rich has paid his dues. In the words of DJ Black Coffee his items are “worth every cent”.

The Instagram page of “Sandton Diamond Walk” also says his clothes are great quality and that he pays attention to each detail of his glorious luxury clothes. Rich's target market sings his praises and wears his items with loud pride. That, speaks to the kind of brand he's built and I agree that if you can afford it, you should buy it and rock it!