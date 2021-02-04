OPINION | Let Rich Mnisi do his thing, the rest of us will head to Giyani for xibelani

I think I figured out why the price of Rich Mnisi's luxury garments gets most of us in our feels ... and while the reasons are sound, I'm also here to tell you that being broke is a “you” problem and definitely not something Rich Mnisi should dim his light for.

Never one to shy away from trailblazing, locally-born fashion designer Rich left Mzansi shook on Monday after he released his latest range, Hiya Kaya, with pieces worth up to a whopping R60k!

The new range features clothing in his signature “Rich Mnisi” style but the item that got tongues wagging the most was a traditional Tsonga xibelani skirt, which will cause worth of R59,999 worth of damage to your bank account.

While the whole net was up in arms and Rich's army was neck-deep in defence mode, the internationally-acclaimed fashion designer and his unapologetic self blue-ticked the commotion.