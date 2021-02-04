TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi in love with a mystery bae?

04 February 2021 - 13:00
Pearl Thusi says she has found genuine mutual love.
Pearl Thusi says she has found genuine mutual love.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi is head over heels but she's keeping her man's identity all to herself for now. 

The Queen Sono star let the cat out the bag after she shared a loved up snap of herself, but deliberately cropped her man's face out, to keep him a mystery for now. 

Leaving a lot to the imagination, the star captioned the snap “umjolo wami”, saying that she misses him. She also highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic has made dating challenging.

Pearl followed up with more posts, proving just how smitten she is. 

“There’s nothing quite like finding someone you genuinely love and that person feels just the same about you,” wrote Pearl.

Pearl's stans were happy that their queen had found love again!

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Last time we checked-in, Pearl was rumoured to be dating NBA star Serge Ibaka. With speculation starting back in 2017, a fan “confirmed” their relationship.

A Quantico stan tweeted a photo opp he had with Pearl while she was on a date with her “boyfriend” Serge. This caused a stir among the curious about whether the two were dating or not. Neither Serge nor Pearl have confirmed the rumours.

READ MORE

Pearl Thusi says she's 'too ghetto' to ignore disrespect from Twitter trolls!

“Babe I’m too ghetto to keep quiet every time I’m disrespected,” Pearl said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Bring back Queen Sono' petition gains momentum

'Just signed Pearl Thusi's petition at the end of the day, it's us all we got this black on black hate must end is time for a new era'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Pearl Thusi says Mzansi's hate has helped to boost her bank balance

"... to live rent free in your minds so I can carry on feeding my kids. All of it is support," said Pearl.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe': Zakes Mda TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE
  3. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X