Pearl Thusi in love with a mystery bae?
Pearl Thusi is head over heels but she's keeping her man's identity all to herself for now.
The Queen Sono star let the cat out the bag after she shared a loved up snap of herself, but deliberately cropped her man's face out, to keep him a mystery for now.
Leaving a lot to the imagination, the star captioned the snap “umjolo wami”, saying that she misses him. She also highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic has made dating challenging.
Oh bethunana ndikhumbula umjolo wami. Kodwa leCOVID ihlukumeze ngandlela zonke 😭 pic.twitter.com/U60UtSPqj4— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) February 3, 2021
Pearl followed up with more posts, proving just how smitten she is.
“There’s nothing quite like finding someone you genuinely love and that person feels just the same about you,” wrote Pearl.
There’s nothing quite like finding someone you genuinely love and that person feels just the same about you. 🥺🥰— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) February 3, 2021
Pearl's stans were happy that their queen had found love again!
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
Not my fave being a gone girl. 😍😍 https://t.co/AYJGkJH49s— NkechiTheVillageWarrior🐍 (@NkechiBalogun) February 3, 2021
I would propose but we not in the same tax bracket pic.twitter.com/rpzicCeqUi— イブラヒム (@mizar_za) February 3, 2021
True, to find it thou comes once a decade.. I'm still waiting 😌— Neels Hamman (@c0rnelius11) February 4, 2021
Last time we checked-in, Pearl was rumoured to be dating NBA star Serge Ibaka. With speculation starting back in 2017, a fan “confirmed” their relationship.
A Quantico stan tweeted a photo opp he had with Pearl while she was on a date with her “boyfriend” Serge. This caused a stir among the curious about whether the two were dating or not. Neither Serge nor Pearl have confirmed the rumours.