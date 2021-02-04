TshisaLIVE

Vuyo Ngcukana gushes over his birthday shoutout from bae Renate Stuurman

04 February 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Acor Vuyo Ngcukana is a year older.
Acor Vuyo Ngcukana is a year older.
Image: Vuyo Ngcukana/ Instagram

The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana and his bae Renate Stuurman are definitely  #couplegoals.

Vuyo, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, was overjoyed by all the messages from loved ones and fans on social media. 

While he was flooded with beautiful messages, Vuyo revealed how it was a shoutout from Renate that melted his heart. 

"To love someone means to see them as God intended, happy birthday Vuyo," the actress said. 

These two have always been there for each other, especially on their special days. In August last year, Renate showed her love and appreciation for Vuyo after he surprised her on set with flowers.

Taking to Twitter, Renate posted a photo of herself holding a bouquet of pink and white roses next to The Queen actor.

“Thank you so much, love,” she wrote, while Vuyo showed off more of his romantic side with words of affirmation for his beau. “Have a kick-*ss day superstar, break a leg,” he wrote.

The couple are known for their cute moments and enviable dates.

They show their love for each other at every turn, and earlier last year were seen cosying up over dessert.

The couple were celebrating “good things” and “answered prayers”, over a candlelit dinner.

“Today my heart is bursting at the seams, with so many good things happening at once, answered prayers all around and a surprise dinner to celebrate. Thank you.”

The couple have been dating since 2018. News of their relationship was announced on Twitter through a series of intimate pics.

“This pretty lady Renate got jokes, and I’m here for the laughs,” said Vuyo at the time.

READ MORE

Fired actors, the BTS drama & more! Here's a 2020 timeline for The Fergusons

If we had a clipa'nyana for every time the power couple trended on Twitter this year, we'd have money for bevs this Dezemba!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Connie Ferguson dances with the cast and crew of 'The Queen'

Hayi yebo Connie! Show us those moves!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Vuyo Ngcukana calls out president-elect Joe Biden for lack of leadership

"you can bomb other countries and do world wars but can’t change the locks to a white building," tweeted Vuyo.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Shona Ferguson's royal treat for 'The Queen' team - ice cream all round

I scream, you scream, 'The Queen' screams for ice-cream!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe': Zakes Mda TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE
  3. Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X