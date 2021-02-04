WATCH | Cassper Nyovest shows the making of 'Nokuthula' with Busiswa

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has let his fans in on the behind-the-scenes moments in the making of his song Nokuthula which sees him share inspirational moments with musician Busiswa.

The rapper dropped the third episode of his docuseries titled A.M.N Sessions where he's seen jamming to the beat of the song at Universal Studios in Rosebank, Johannesburg, as the SBWL hitmaker adds her verse on the track.

In the 15-minute docuseries, Cassper revealed that though he had to go back home to bury his stepdad, he was happy to be collaborating on this album with people that he loves.

“You know I don't collaborate much but on this album I called everyone I love.”

He also explained how the sound of the song came about describing it as “drill” which wouldn't require Busiswa to really rap on the beat.

“It's drill right ... the thing about drill is that it's a simple catchy phrases. You don't have to like, rap rap but it would be like you're talking.”

Cassper then proceeded to show Busiswa how to flex her skills on the 16 bars of the Nokuthula beat.

Ahead of his latest episode, Cassper had dropped two episodes on YouTube featuring Zola 7.

Here's what went down in the studio: