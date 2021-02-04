TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kenny Kunene welcomes Zodwa Wabantu to his political party and speaks highly of her

'I don’t know what iskhokho big boss Kenny Kunene saw in me to want me in politics'

04 February 2021 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu is now part of Kenny Kunene's political party, Patriotic Alliance (PA).
Zodwa Wabantu is now part of Kenny Kunene's political party, Patriotic Alliance (PA).
Image: Jackie Clausen

South African businessman Kenny Kunene has revealed that socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu is what his political party, Patriotic Alliance (PA), needs in order for it to be complete.

While he teased his fans of “big news” he was set to share, Kenny took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video where he revealed he was pleased to welcome Rebecca Zodwa Libram, popularly known as Zodwa Wabantu, to the PA.

In the video, Zodwa and Kenny along with other people of the political party can be seen standing in a row as the Sushi King made his much awaited announcement.

“PA people, we are here in Dlamini in Soweto and this is where Zodwa Wabantu was born ... I am pleased to say the new signing to the PA, Zodwa Wabantu. When I spoke to her about joining, she was like, 'no, no bra Kenny PA? Politics mina?' 

“But I've seen something in her and her name explains what I have seen. She is Zodwa of the people. She loves the people, the people love her.”

Kenny added that having now turned her life around, he believed that if Zodwa was put in the right direction, she would definitely make a difference.

“So, with that said, welcome my sister to the PA.” 

Kenny didn't end things there with his speech in the video, he also captioned the video saying how much he believed in Zodwa as a political leader.

" ... As a leader in her own right and her helping the poor qualifies her to be involved in the politics of PA which is to genuinely change the lives of our people. Welcome my sister to your political family.”

Feeling overwhelmed by the confidence Kenny had in her, Zodwa took to Instagram and expressed how surprised she was that the King of all things Sushi chose her to join his political party.

“I don’t know what iskhokho big boss, Kenny Kunene, saw in me to want me in politics, but prayers are answered by God in his own way!

The PA was formed in November 2013 by, among others, convicted bank robber turned motivational speaker, author and businessman Gayton McKenzie, and former convicted fraudster turned businessman and socialite Kenny Kunene.

Zodwa Wabantu is making waves with her poultry products!

Even stars like Dineo Ranaka and Ntando Duma are queueing up for Zodwa's chicken products!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | LOL! Kelly Khumalo buying live chickens from Zodwa Wabantu is EVERYTHING!

Can someone help Kelly and Zodwa tell the difference between a rooster and a hen?
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Covid-19 is real': Nathi Mankayi opens up about losing both parents, while Zodwa Wabantu mourns aunt

"It's a terrible thing to see someone who was full of life getting sick and then dying from this Covid-19."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

COVID-19 WRAP | South Africa records 12, 601 new Covid-19 cases

"The approach we will be using is phased; the first phase will be our frontline health workers. Phase two will be essential workers, persons who are ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe': Zakes Mda TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE
  3. Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X