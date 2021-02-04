WATCH | Kenny Kunene welcomes Zodwa Wabantu to his political party and speaks highly of her

South African businessman Kenny Kunene has revealed that socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu is what his political party, Patriotic Alliance (PA), needs in order for it to be complete.

While he teased his fans of “big news” he was set to share, Kenny took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video where he revealed he was pleased to welcome Rebecca Zodwa Libram, popularly known as Zodwa Wabantu, to the PA.

In the video, Zodwa and Kenny along with other people of the political party can be seen standing in a row as the Sushi King made his much awaited announcement.

“PA people, we are here in Dlamini in Soweto and this is where Zodwa Wabantu was born ... I am pleased to say the new signing to the PA, Zodwa Wabantu. When I spoke to her about joining, she was like, 'no, no bra Kenny PA? Politics mina?'

“But I've seen something in her and her name explains what I have seen. She is Zodwa of the people. She loves the people, the people love her.”

Kenny added that having now turned her life around, he believed that if Zodwa was put in the right direction, she would definitely make a difference.

“So, with that said, welcome my sister to the PA.”

Kenny didn't end things there with his speech in the video, he also captioned the video saying how much he believed in Zodwa as a political leader.

" ... As a leader in her own right and her helping the poor qualifies her to be involved in the politics of PA which is to genuinely change the lives of our people. Welcome my sister to your political family.”