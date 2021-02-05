Cassper Nyovest plans to live it up once the pandemic is over

Just days before President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from level 5 of the lockdown to level 3 due to South Africans not adhering to the restrictions, Cassper found himself responding to claims that his gigs were “always full” during the Covid-19 pandemic and may have helped spread the virus.

Cassper took to Twitter to urge South Africans to take the second wave of the virus seriously and said he was grateful to have survived when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year.

One follower felt that Cassper should not be preaching when he was “not careful” himself, and often held packed gigs.

The rapper admitted that he had seen faults in himself but said he was being misunderstood.

“My tweet literally says WE need to start thinking about how we moving. Kante what do you guys read? I am seeing fault in myself.

“This is why I don't like debating on Twitter. You can never be right and people don't read to understand but rather read to respond,” he wrote.