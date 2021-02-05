Cassper Nyovest plans to live it up once the pandemic is over
“Ya noh, when this pandemic is over I am living my best life!!! Judge me all you want!!! Hai fok!”
With just a month to go till SA marks a year under the nationwide lockdown, hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest has expressed how he can’t wait till the pandemic is over so that he can live his best life.
After a tumultuous and stressful 2020 of gigs and social gatherings being banned and cautions about practising social distancing, many social media users have shared the same sentiments as Cassper that they too can’t wait to do the most in these streets.
Feeling that he’s had enough of the confinements of the pandemic, Mufasa took to Twitter and poured out his frustrations that the lockdown has brought. To show how much havoc he plans to do in the name of living his “best life” once the pandemic is over, the Baby Girl hitmaker told his fans and followers that he won’t care who casts judgment on him for doing the most.
Just days before President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from level 5 of the lockdown to level 3 due to South Africans not adhering to the restrictions, Cassper found himself responding to claims that his gigs were “always full” during the Covid-19 pandemic and may have helped spread the virus.
Cassper took to Twitter to urge South Africans to take the second wave of the virus seriously and said he was grateful to have survived when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year.
One follower felt that Cassper should not be preaching when he was “not careful” himself, and often held packed gigs.
The rapper admitted that he had seen faults in himself but said he was being misunderstood.
“My tweet literally says WE need to start thinking about how we moving. Kante what do you guys read? I am seeing fault in myself.
“This is why I don't like debating on Twitter. You can never be right and people don't read to understand but rather read to respond,” he wrote.