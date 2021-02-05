TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest plans to live it up once the pandemic is over

“Ya noh, when this pandemic is over I am living my best life!!! Judge me all you want!!! Hai fok!”

05 February 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest plans to do the most once the pandemic is over.
Cassper Nyovest plans to do the most once the pandemic is over.
Image: Refiloe Phoolo/ Instagram

With just a month to go till SA marks a year under the nationwide lockdown, hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest has expressed how he can’t wait till the pandemic is over so that he can live his best life.

After a tumultuous and stressful 2020 of gigs and social gatherings being banned and cautions about practising social distancing, many social media users have shared the same sentiments as Cassper that they too can’t wait to do the most in these streets.

Feeling that he’s had enough of the confinements of the pandemic, Mufasa took to Twitter and poured out his frustrations that the lockdown has brought. To show how much havoc he plans to do in the name of living his “best life” once the pandemic is over, the Baby Girl hitmaker told his fans and followers that he won’t care who casts judgment on him for doing the most.     

Just days before President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from level 5 of the lockdown to level 3 due to South Africans not adhering to the restrictions, Cassper found himself responding to claims that his gigs were “always full” during the Covid-19 pandemic and may have helped spread the virus.

Cassper took to Twitter to urge South Africans to take the second wave of the virus seriously and said he was grateful to have survived when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year.

One follower felt that Cassper should not be preaching when he was “not careful” himself, and often held packed gigs.

The rapper admitted that he had seen faults in himself but said he was being misunderstood.

“My tweet literally says WE need to start thinking about how we moving. Kante what do you guys read? I am seeing fault in myself.

“This is why I don't like debating on Twitter. You can never be right and people don't read to understand but rather read to respond,” he wrote.

READ MORE

Cassper 'needed' AKA boxing match to 'motivate' him at the gym

Cassper Nyovest alludes that the idea of the boxing match is what helps him to work out and stay fit!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Tweeps slam Cassper for 'gloating' about being a successful school dropout!

"They told me I should go to school cause I wouldn't make it," Cassper said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cassper Nyovest says he can't afford a R4m watch

Times are tough, even for Mufasa!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Samas respond to Cassper Nyovest’s 'corrupt' claims

"We urge whoever has evidence of corruption in the SAMAs to come forward and present it. We will act on it," Lesley said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE
  2. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi shares throwback clip of Trevor Noah praising him TshisaLIVE
  5. From the R2k mask to R32k bag - three other times Rich Mnisi's pricey threads ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X