DJ Black Coffee's latest release 'Subconsciously' is already a hit!

DJ Black Coffee dropped his seventh album Subconsciously on Friday morning, getting fans into the weekend fever.

The star announced on Thursday that fans would be treated to 12 brand new tracks on his latest studio album. And, as expected, it features a star-studded line-up of artists such as Pharrell Williams, Diplo, David Guetta and SA's very own Sun-El Musician.

“The road to #Subconsciously comes to an end in less than 24 hours! I can't wait to share my album with you all tomorrow!” wrote Black Coffee.