DJ Black Coffee's latest release 'Subconsciously' is already a hit!

05 February 2021 - 10:00
DJ Black Coffee's 'Subconsciously' is already sweeping the nation!
Image: Instagram/Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee dropped his seventh album Subconsciously on Friday morning, getting fans into the weekend fever.  

The star announced on Thursday that fans would be treated to 12 brand new tracks on his latest studio album. And, as expected, it features a star-studded line-up of artists such as Pharrell Williams, Diplo, David Guetta and SA's very own Sun-El Musician.

The road to #Subconsciously comes to an end in less than 24 hours! I can't wait to share my album with you all tomorrow!” wrote Black Coffee.

Even though the album was only released on streaming platforms in the early hours of the morning, Black Coffee stans were up at the crack of dawn to listen in on a rare treat from the star since he released his EP Music Is King in 2018.  

Fans were delighted that they finally had some new music to help them through lockdown!

Here are some of the responses from Twitter:

Just before all the tracks were released on the album, the star had much to celebrate about his new project. Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee said that his album had reached 100m streams. Nine out of the 12 tracks were available to listeners. He didn't specify whether the numbers accounted for all music streaming platforms.

“More than 100 million streams worldwide already. Subconsciously out on February 5 2021,” said the DJ.

