Fans defend Makhadzi after barrage of hate over her 'looks'

Makhadzi's army of fans have come out to strongly defend her against cyberbullying over her appearance.

For the second time in a matter of days trolls went after Makhadzi, but her fans were ready for them.

Just last week, the star hit back at trolls who came for her looks. Mampintsha posted a photo of himself with the singer and a Twitter user commented, “for a moment I thought it was Photoshopped”.

The hate came rolling in straight with haters questioning the Limpopo songstress's age and calling her “ugly”.

However, Makhadzi wasn't here for her haters and came with some lessons on self-love.

“The most beautiful girl I know, ngimuhle shem (I'm beautiful). The queen,” she wrote.