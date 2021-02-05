Fans defend Makhadzi after barrage of hate over her 'looks'
Makhadzi's army of fans have come out to strongly defend her against cyberbullying over her appearance.
For the second time in a matter of days trolls went after Makhadzi, but her fans were ready for them.
Just last week, the star hit back at trolls who came for her looks. Mampintsha posted a photo of himself with the singer and a Twitter user commented, “for a moment I thought it was Photoshopped”.
The hate came rolling in straight with haters questioning the Limpopo songstress's age and calling her “ugly”.
However, Makhadzi wasn't here for her haters and came with some lessons on self-love.
“The most beautiful girl I know, ngimuhle shem (I'm beautiful). The queen,” she wrote.
The most beautiful girl I know. Ngi muhle shem🥰 ...iam the girl. https://t.co/J9t3jeSGfE— makhadzi muimbi SA (@makhadzimuimbi) January 30, 2021
And it seems as if the internet hasn't given up on the hate wagon. The haters continued to come for the star's looks this week.
So ya'll said Makhadzi is beautiful? Okay bayafana ke, are you happy?? pic.twitter.com/IBJBG7AOsW— Top dog!!! (@TopThestreets) February 4, 2021
Aibo Aibo Have you seen Makhadzi...Aybo Master KG😅😅😅Aibo wena Nosipho from KuZalo😭😭😭The Qwabe Twins😭😭😭😭Aybo Aybo jesu😅😅Yeye They are all Beautiful only on the inside pic.twitter.com/l7sDLvPGqq— Mlungisi (@Mlungis57923368) February 4, 2021
Makhadzi is confident and that is beautiful.— Trevor Noah's Hoodies (@NoahHoodies) February 4, 2021
Endofstori pic.twitter.com/VWCU8mRFge
With the trolls still hammering on with their comments, fans came to the star's rescue as she experienced the barrage of negativity.
Makhadzi's stans were in full, reminding Mzansi that she is beautiful and there is still support for her out there despite the online trolls. They were hoping to spread positivity on the TL for the Tshanda Vuya hitmaker.
Here are some of the fans' reactions to the hate:
I wish she can do a song soon that just speaks of the most beautiful girl in the world...it may as well boast confidence of alot of woman and people who are less of them selves in self belief...she can have @zozitunzi on the music video or something coz wow❤❤🇿🇦🇿🇦🌍.#makhadzi pic.twitter.com/LdxsSUgDzZ— Michael Mhlanga (@Michaelmike211) February 5, 2021
if only people knew how unbothered #makhadzi is about her looks y’all would save your time and energy , I remember when I was still in varsity she’d come and perform with no makeup and weave her intro was always “I’m most beautiful girl in SA”😍❤️then we all lough and dance 💃🏽— MakeupByMpho💄 (@mpho_Budelii) February 4, 2021
Now Makhadzi must not be great because some people don't like how she looks? Lol beauty standards are so flawed. You look like yourself, you are a joke. You put hair and make up on, wow you are beautiful pic.twitter.com/0SGJXIMhYe— Viwe Adoons (@vsobudula) February 5, 2021
Fact is Makhadzi is beautiful and wd love her, all haters can go to hell. #makhadzisugarsugar #makhadzisugarsugar #makhadzisugarsugar #makhadzisugarsugar #makhadzisugarsugar #makhadzisugarsugar https://t.co/1JiFBHih7I— Livhuwani Precious Mutavhatsindi (@LivhuwaniPreci4) February 5, 2021
#Makhadzi looking at all the haters like pic.twitter.com/G50smCzxXA— #PutSouthAfricansFirst (@KMaselela) February 5, 2021
You are beautiful, don’t let nobody tell you otherwise #Makhadzi https://t.co/SF937L6og7— 2&6 💎 (@KE_KAMO2) February 4, 2021
"Natural beauty, makhadzi is beautiful guys 🥰" pic.twitter.com/mxdRBmIoYA— Fanny-ZN 🇿🇦 (@fanny_miz) February 4, 2021
The star has made headlines for her online presence in the past. After former boyfriend Master KG won the Icon of the Year awards at the SA style awards, the star congratulated her “virginity breaker” on bagging the award. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi said she had congratulated him on Twitter because of their relationship being in the public eye.
“However, because people already knew of my relationship, there was nothing I could do but wish him the best. My other wish is SA to know about my music only.”