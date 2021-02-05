Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA

During her guest appearance on the season finale of AKA’s Braai Show on SABC 1, Nadia Nakai revealed her mentor Cassper Nyovest doesn't have an issue with her working with his arch-enemy.

While breaking bread at the Supa Mega's home, Nadia and AKA spoke about two topics Mzansi most certainly wanted to know about.

AKA's Bryanston home served as the backdrop while meat sizzled on the braai.

AKA asked Nadia whether she was allowed to work with him, considering her record label boss and him don't see eye to eye.

Nadia replied, "Of course, what do you mean?", alluding that Cassper and AKA's beef was none of her business.

While she felt her mentor's long-standing beef with AKA had nothing to do with her, Nadia touched on another topic she feels SA isn't doing enough about.

The More Drugs hitmaker spoke out about why she feels other female emcees do not give her the flowers she deserves.

“I feel like every time people are supposed to give me my roses, they always find a reason not to.”

Nadia told AKA she felt as though the women featured on the Baddest remix were being catty towards her so she could not be happy for them or congratulate them.

“I couldn’t genuinely be happy for the girls because that day they were being catty towards me.”

The song, released in 2015, featured Fifi Cooper, Rouge, Moozlie and Gigi Lamayne.