Sello Maake Ka-Ncube tells of 'exciting new play' about Palesa Brown

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has revealed he's working on an exciting play that will see the life of Palesa Brown being commemorated.

The industry giant revealed on Twitter that he was working on a play that'll show the life of Palesa and the pain she endured. In a brief thread, Sello said Palesa's life portrayal was one of the projects he was working on this year.

He gave a synopsis of the play, stating that through Palesa's jarring recollection of a life filled with adversity, turmoil and pain, she sets out to take viewers on her journey of life, love and victory.

“Born to parents who divorced when she was just a child, Palesa once more faced tragedy when her fiancé died unexpectedly ... leading to a battle with her would-be in-laws for his possessions.

“Even having survived all of these; an abusive marriage and a stroke that threatened her life, nothing could have prepared Palesa for the life-changing ordeal of surviving rape ...”

Sello concluded the synopsis stating that Palesa ended up gracefully rising through the ashes like a phoenix despite her circumstances. “This courageous woman hopes that by telling her story others may be lifted, empowered and soothed.”