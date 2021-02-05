Sibongile Khumalo will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The family of legendary musician Sibongile Khumalo have announced they will take her to her final resting place on February 6.

The funeral service for the late songstress will take place at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday at 8am. However, due to Covid-19 regulations, the number of those who can physically attend is limited.

The star's family confirmed last week that Sibongile died of stroke-related complications, aged 63.

Noting the millions of fans and industry mates who may want to bid farewell to the revered songstress, the family have arranged a live stream of the funeral service.

Members of the public are encouraged to join in virtually. Live stream details will be revealed in due course by the family.