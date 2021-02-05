Sibongile Khumalo will be laid to rest on Saturday
The family of legendary musician Sibongile Khumalo have announced they will take her to her final resting place on February 6.
The funeral service for the late songstress will take place at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday at 8am. However, due to Covid-19 regulations, the number of those who can physically attend is limited.
The star's family confirmed last week that Sibongile died of stroke-related complications, aged 63.
Noting the millions of fans and industry mates who may want to bid farewell to the revered songstress, the family have arranged a live stream of the funeral service.
Members of the public are encouraged to join in virtually. Live stream details will be revealed in due course by the family.
Speaking to Sunday Times last week, family spokesperson Bandile Mngoma said Sibongile dedicated much of her life to giving people hope through music.
“Through her music she always reflected the richness of her culture, wisdom and the warmth of her family, community and continent,” he said.
Sibongile's death led to an outpouring of tributes on social media, with dozens sharing intimate moments when her music helped them deal with heartbreak.
Sibongile's music came from her own heartbreak, especially after the loss of her parents. She spoke often and fondly of them, dedicating the hit single Mountain Shade to her mother and a song off the album Immortal Secrets to her father.
Watch Sibongile perform Mountain Shade below:
The songstress loved music dearly and began her career as a music teacher before going on to win the hearts of Mzansi with her hits including Mayihlome and Thula Mama.
She performed for distinguished audiences, including at late president Nelson Mandela's 75th birthday and at the historic 1995 World Cup rugby final, and on prestigious stages globally.