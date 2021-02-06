'Gomora' actress Thembi Seete shares her 'forever young' beauty secret!

In addition to being a multitalented force of nature, media personality Thembi Seete is famous for looking like she's 20 years old, no matter how time flies by.

The 43-year-old Gomora actress is one of Mzansi's most timeless celebs and while the country understands that her ageless looks have a lot to do with genes, they have never stopped asking about the location of the fountain of youth she drinks from.

In the past, Thembi has made it clear that in addition to her good genes she has a healthy lifestyle (good diet and exercise) to thank for her younger-looking face and sexy body.

However, taking to Instagram recently, Thembi shared one of the procedures she does to keep her skin young and tight, and her followers are here for every bit of her advice. Thembi told her followers that she's totes in love with the one particular anti-ageing treatment she recommends.

“I went for my first Anti-ageing treatment with Dr Sandi Medical Aesthetics (Exilis and Peptide Resurfacer Peel). He makes use of a machine called Exilis Elite, which is the most advanced technology for tightening loose and sagging skin, reducing wrinkles and shaping the body. Peptides work to ensure your skin is indulged with proteins, providing a facial lifting, tightening and plumping experience.”

Thembi said the treatment made her feel like her skin was getting a hard-core workout.

“Skin will feel and look healthier and hydrated. This effective anti-ageing treatment gives your skin a hard-core workout while you simply relax, enjoy and reap the benefits. Skin care is part of my healthy lifestyle. It is a pretty well-known fact that you will feel better when you look better.”