Here's why Letoya’s wife Lebo says she’ll 'never' let her go on a solo vacation

A kind and romantic gesture by businesswoman Lebo Makhene-Pulumo for her wife and Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya backfired on Lebo when she realised how lonely she was without her wifey.

Feeling that Letoya deserved a break after the last few hectic months in which the couple not only got engaged, but also pulled off a traditional wedding, Lebo organised a weekend getaway for Letoya to rest and rejuvenate.

“We have been so hectic in the last few months. A month into the year I could see just how fatigued she was. So this week I decided to book a weekend away for her to go and relax and meditate.”

While Lebo was glad she organised the special getaway for her wife, she found herself regretting making a booking for Letoya alone.

The problem began after Letoya had already left for her solocation, when Lebo realised just how lonely she was without her. She explained that even though she kept herself busy with work, she just couldn't believe that she subjected herself to sleeping alone, for the first time in ages.

“So my wife and I have practically been together every day ever since the day we met,” Lebo explained.

“Much as I was occupied with work, it’s been a very lonely weekend and I subjected myself to sleeping alone. I’m “NEVER” doing this again and can’t wait for her to get home today.”

However, she hopes Letoya made the most of her time away and will come back refreshed.

“I hope she is well rested and rejuvenated,” she said.

The place Lebo booked for Letoya looks exquisite.

Check out the snaps below: