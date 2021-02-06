Lerato Kganyago is ending period poverty with the help of these celebs
“The fight to #EndPeriodPoverty is real and it starts with us,” wrote Lamiez.
Media personality Lerato Kganyago has made it her mission to end period poverty and she's enlisted the help of some of her famous friends, so the impact can be bigger.
In her latest charitable act, Lerato hosted a streamed event on Zoom called #EndPeriodPoverty in partnership with her sanitary pad brand Flutter by LKG. DJs performed and received 100 sanitary pads each to donate to a charity of their choice.
The line-up included Somizi, Ayanda Thabethe, Lamiez Holworthy, Moflava and Naked DJ.
Taking to Twitter, the star announced the event along with the big names DJing for a cause.
Check out the star-studded line-up in the tweets below:
Celebs shared their excitement about being given the opportunity to make a difference.
Lamiez Holworthy opened up on Twitter about how meaningful it is to her career to be fighting this cause alongside Lerato K.
“Out of all the gigs that I’ve done in my career, this one is one of the most important ones to date. No girl child should have to live another day without sanitary towels — a basic human NEED. The fight to #EndPeriodPoverty is real and it starts with us,” wrote Lamiez.
Fans were ever so proud of their celebrities working hard to end period poverty.
Check out some of the responses:
Passionate about ending period poverty, Lerato has also taken to social media to call out the rich and famous who don't speak out against these injustices.
“Sanitary pads don’t get you drunk or high, aren’t glamorous or fit into the aesthetics on your page, that’s why some of you think what we do is a joke. But, for millions of South Africans, it’s not — period poverty is something which many struggle with as part of their lives!
“And yet is it something so easy to fix,” wrote Lerato.