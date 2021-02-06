Lerato Kganyago is ending period poverty with the help of these celebs

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has made it her mission to end period poverty and she's enlisted the help of some of her famous friends, so the impact can be bigger.

In her latest charitable act, Lerato hosted a streamed event on Zoom called #EndPeriodPoverty in partnership with her sanitary pad brand Flutter by LKG. DJs performed and received 100 sanitary pads each to donate to a charity of their choice.

The line-up included Somizi, Ayanda Thabethe, Lamiez Holworthy, Moflava and Naked DJ.

Taking to Twitter, the star announced the event along with the big names DJing for a cause.

Check out the star-studded line-up in the tweets below: