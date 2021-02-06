Rami Chuene says some online challenges aren't for everyone

Actress Rami Chuene took to Twitter with some advice for public figures on participating in viral internet challenges.

If there is one thing about the lockdown, it's the Tik Tok challenges that everyone and their mom has been enjoying. The most recent to makes waves is the Silhouette challenge. Users are seen establishing their surroundings and then fade to a dim red lighting to show off their nude silhouette.

However, Rami said that these challenges are definitely not for those representing big brands in the entertainment industry. The star advised followers to be careful when participating in challenges.

The Isono actress says that if you are representing a client or brand, they may find some of these challenges “off-brand”, even if they are just for fun.

“Some trends and challenges are not really for you to participate in. Which is unfair cos we all wanna have fun. Bummer is, some clients are extra fussy when it comes to their brands. Rather miss out on the ‘fun’ than wiggle yourself out of work,” wrote Rami.