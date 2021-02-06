TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Music legend Sibongile Khumalo laid to rest

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
06 February 2021 - 07:38

Close friends and family of music legend Sibongile Khumalo are expected to attend the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday to pay their last respects to the jazz icon.

Sibongile died last week of stroke-related complications. She was 63.

In a statement, her family said Sibongile's music “always reflected the richness of her culture, wisdom, and the warmth of her family, community and continent”.

“She will be missed by all who had the privilege of experiencing her music, her friendship and her love,” they added.

The funeral service will start at about 8am.

The number of those able to physically attend the funeral service on Saturday is limited, due to Covid-19 restrictions, but a live stream will be available.

Speaking to Sunday Times last week, Sibongile's son Bandile remembered how his mom touched the lives of many.

“She never brought work home. In her mind, she was a mother, a grandmother and sister. She wasn’t a celebrity. She wasn’t after the limelight. She was a private person and loved nothing more than spending time with her family,” said her eldest son, Tshepo.

“She was humble and would teach us it doesn’t matter if you perform for the king or the neighbours, everyone is important — and she made them feel as such,” he added.

READ MORE:

Remembering jazz star Sibongile Khumalo, our first lady of song

For more than four decades, world-renowned jazz and opera vocalist Sibongile Khumalo captivated audiences in SA and abroad, often giving hope to ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

'I'm breaking into a hundred pieces' - 7 touching tributes to jazz legend Sibongile Khumalo

Sibongile died on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Jazz star Sibongile Khumalo died after lengthy period of illness, her family confirms

Khumalo died on Thursday due to stroke related complications.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi in love with a mystery bae? TshisaLIVE
  4. From the R2k mask to R32k bag - three other times Rich Mnisi's pricey threads ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X