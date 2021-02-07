'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength

All this jibber-jabber on the TL this past few months about the now non-existent boxing match between rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest has directed their fan base to focus a little too much on the pair's fitness levels.

This worked against AKA earlier this week when the rapper posted a video on his Instagram showing off his stamina, strength and overall fitness with a gym move. In the video, the rapper is seen wearing black tights and an Orlando Pirates T-shirt as he lifts two dumbbells.

While one can't tell from the video just how heavy the dumbbells are, AKA's face seems to suggest that they are heavy, as he lifts them up and down throughout the 30-second video clip.

Watch AKA in action below: