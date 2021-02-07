Letshego Zulu shook that five-year-old Lelethu is asking about her father’s death

Author and wife of the late Gugu Zulu, Letshego Zulu, took to her Instagram to share what she said was an unexpected conversation between herself and her daughter Lelethu about Gugu's death.

Letshego's husband, racing car driver Gugu Zulu, died while summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in July 2016.

The author said her now five-year-old daughter started asking questions about how her father died and Lelethu's level of inquisitiveness about the subject matter left Letshego shook.

“So, the other day, Lelethu and I had THAT conversation about her Dad's passing and I was blown away at her inquisitiveness. Purely because she's five years old and her level of reasoning, eagerness for knowledge and her curiosity far surpasses mine when I was 5.”

The author and motivational speaker admitted that she was a bit taken aback by the randomness of how the conversation came about.

Letshego said she thought it would happen when Lelethu was at least a teenager.

“I honestly thought this convo would happen when she's in her teens because that's when I started becoming curious about my own Dad's passing (he passed when I was 2) ... I have always encouraged open communication in our home so I must say I'm not surprised (but part of me is). Who else can relate to how “higher grade” our kids are nowadays? Wowza!” a shocked Letshego captioned her video on Instagram.

Watch Letshego's full video below: