TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Eddie Murphy rocks Maxhosa in trailer of Coming 2 America!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 February 2021 - 16:00
Nomzamo Mbatha will star with Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes in the film 'Coming to America 2'.
Nomzamo Mbatha will star with Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes in the film 'Coming to America 2'.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Even though actress Nomzamo Mbatha doesn't make an appearance in the latest trailer for the upcoming US blockbuster Coming 2 America, the trailer has only earned more love on the TL as her fans express their excitement at the chance to see her shine!

The long-awaited comedy sequel featuring SA's very own Nomzamo was confirmed for release in March this year. The US-based SA actress stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes.

According to a press statement provided to TshisaLIVE, Amazon Studios has confirmed it acquired worldwide rights to the film from Paramount Pictures, and that it's set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on March 5 2021.

The release of the official trailer set the streets abuzz in Mzansi, especially when they saw Eddie rocking a Maxhosa vest.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) go off on an all-new hilarious adventure to Queens, in New York, to find the king's son.

Watch the trailer below.

The official poster of the film was recently released which saw Nomzamo Mbatha beaming with pride.

“Never thought I would make a dope collar pin 😁😎 *rubs hands like Birdman. The work. 🙏🏾Water the seeds of your heart’s desires with gratitude and thankfulness,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Recently on Twitter, she thanked a fan who expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.

READ MORE

Mzansi will finally see Nomzamo Mbatha in 'Coming 2 America' in March

Nomzamo Mbatha is set to give the world more Mzansi magic when 'Coming 2 America' is released.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thuso Mbedu & Nomzamo Mbatha fly the flag on 'Essence's' top 20 'Black Hollywood Stars' list

Thuso Mbedu and Nomzamo Mbatha proudly raising the SA flag!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha’s foundation to donate R1m to help pupils in SA

Nomzamo Mbatha is devoting herself to empowering and uplift young people to reach their full potential by achieving their dreams
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English TshisaLIVE
  3. Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X