WATCH | Eddie Murphy rocks Maxhosa in trailer of Coming 2 America!

Even though actress Nomzamo Mbatha doesn't make an appearance in the latest trailer for the upcoming US blockbuster Coming 2 America, the trailer has only earned more love on the TL as her fans express their excitement at the chance to see her shine!

The long-awaited comedy sequel featuring SA's very own Nomzamo was confirmed for release in March this year. The US-based SA actress stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes.

According to a press statement provided to TshisaLIVE, Amazon Studios has confirmed it acquired worldwide rights to the film from Paramount Pictures, and that it's set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on March 5 2021.

The release of the official trailer set the streets abuzz in Mzansi, especially when they saw Eddie rocking a Maxhosa vest.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) go off on an all-new hilarious adventure to Queens, in New York, to find the king's son.

Watch the trailer below.