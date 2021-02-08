TshisaLIVE

All you need to know about Anele Mdoda’s new talk show

08 February 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
The women of the new talk show, The Buzz.
The women of the new talk show, The Buzz.
Image: Supplied

TV personality Anele Mdoda is set to reclaim her crown as the queen of SA talk shows with The Buzz, in which she will be joined by four other women from Africa. 

According to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the new season of The Buzz will see five women from across the continent share their opinions and anecdotes about everyday life issues.

On the panel with Anele will be Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Rachel Mwangemi from Kenya, Zanna Katoka from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe.

The statement said the talk show was driven by an “agony aunt type letter” which outlines a viewer’s dilemma — be it about romance, health, their hustle or family and friends.

Viewers will see the panel offer their advice during each episode as more details around the viewer’s conundrum are revealed.

With everything virtual during the Covid-19 pandemic, audiences will engage online to share their views and stories.

The show will be pre-recorded and shot in SA  with all the women in the studio.

The 30-minute show is set to air from February 15 on Mondays to Thursdays at 6pm CAT and 8pm EAT on DStv channel 173.

Mzansi's celebs weigh in on 'Somizi vs Journo' saga

While some think what he did was inhumane, others believe his actions were justified ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Anele hits back at car seat critics

Anele left the troll spinning!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

5 celeb children's birthday parties that made us wanna be a child again!

These star children got us in that nostalgic mood. Oh to be a child again!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Anele Mdoda believes it's important for her son to have male role models

"What I'm saying is if you have a friend & there is an absent parent ... jump in," says Anele on co-parenting.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength TshisaLIVE
  4. Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Dimpho called Angelina 'Pablo Escobar's mistress' & tweeps can't ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X