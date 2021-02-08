Eish! Rasta's paintings of Sibongile Khumalo fail to impress the TL
The internet is up in arms over Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje's latest “masterpiece” dedicated to late opera and jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo.
It's no shock to anyone that Rasta has the internet upset over his paintings, once more. Since he took up the brushes, Mzansi has always had sharp critiques of his controversial works dedicated to late and great celebrities.
This week in “as expected” news, the internet was simply not having Rasta's paintings of Sibongile Khumalo.
Sibongile died on January 28. Her family confirmed that she passed away from stroke-related complications.
The star was laid to rest at the weekend and, as usual, Rasta took up the opportunity to “honour” the revered musician with his art.
He took to Twitter with two paintings dedicated to the star.
“Laying Sibongile to rest at Market Theatre” Rasta captioned the portraits.
Laying Sbongile to Rest at Market Theatre— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) February 6, 2021
RIP #SibongileKhumalo pic.twitter.com/Hq8zypaGFk
And even though he may have been honouring an SA legend, most social media users have cancelled the painter for his most recent art.
Many took to the replies, upset over his attempts. Some pointed out that this is a never-ending story when it comes to the public's opinion on Rasta's work.
Here are some of the responses from disgruntled fans:
Before I zoomed out frame 2 I thought that was julius Malema 😌😌 ohh kodwa rasta— Felicia (@Felicia22138136) February 6, 2021
Why does frame 3 look like the Principal ya Turfloop High? pic.twitter.com/PSsffA1TmE— ; (@MasonTshabalala) February 6, 2021
I find @RastaArtist's drawings degrading and demining especially the pics he draws of people that has passed on. The disturbing part is when they are also done in the presence of family members. Rasta wa tena— Kgabis (@Kgabis1) February 6, 2021
Have been waiting for the day you tweeps came for Rasta ni Ruff yaz😂 pic.twitter.com/Ws4oY91US3— vondutches (@sunshinethandi) February 7, 2021
Rasta just find another passion pic.twitter.com/zuU6iO9feo— Deeplar melford (@melford_chuene) February 6, 2021
You seem to be improving rasta. pic.twitter.com/q2CaP59Ez9— Andiswa Soggy🇿🇦 (@AndyChocol8) February 6, 2021
Rasta, ha o kgatlhe. I don't even understand why people are entertaining this shit— Mamane Bontle (@mamane_bontle) February 6, 2021
Though SA has agreed that Rasta's artwork is the definition of contentious, there has been some hope that he could yet win over hearts.
Earlier this year, Rasta shared a glimpse of his portrait of musician Big Zulu. Fans were actually impressed this time because they thought Rasta did a pretty good job.
However, the naysayers did come in full force with comments.
2020 is the year siyenza imali eningi, wallets zethu zequmbe, nina nithini. @BigZulu_ZN pic.twitter.com/MC74uVwD7F— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) January 1, 2021