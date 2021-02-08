TshisaLIVE

Eish! Rasta's paintings of Sibongile Khumalo fail to impress the TL

08 February 2021 - 15:00
Controversial painter Lebani 'Rasta' Sirenje has 'honoured' late star Sibongile Khumalo in his latest artworks.
Controversial painter Lebani 'Rasta' Sirenje has 'honoured' late star Sibongile Khumalo in his latest artworks.
Image: Rasta The Artist/ Twitter

The internet is up in arms over Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje's latest “masterpiece” dedicated to late opera and jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo.

It's no shock to anyone that Rasta has the internet upset over his paintings, once more. Since he took up the brushes, Mzansi has always had sharp critiques of his controversial works dedicated to late and great celebrities.

This week in “as expected” news, the internet was simply not having Rasta's paintings of Sibongile Khumalo.

Sibongile died on January 28. Her family confirmed that she passed away from stroke-related complications.

The star was laid to rest at the weekend and, as usual, Rasta took up the opportunity to “honour” the revered musician with his art.

He took to Twitter with two paintings dedicated to the star.

“Laying Sibongile to rest at Market Theatre” Rasta captioned the portraits.

And even though he may have been honouring an SA legend, most social media users have cancelled the painter for his most recent art.

Many took to the replies, upset over his attempts. Some pointed out that this is a never-ending story when it comes to the public's opinion on Rasta's work.

Here are some of the responses from disgruntled fans:

Though SA has agreed that Rasta's artwork is the definition of contentious, there has been some hope that he could yet win over hearts.

Earlier this year, Rasta shared a glimpse of his portrait of musician Big Zulu. Fans were actually impressed this time because they thought Rasta did a pretty good job.

However, the naysayers did come in full force with comments.

READ MORE

Twitter left hurt by Rasta’s portraits of the late Lindiwe Ndlovu

Rasta's art received mad criticism, as always...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

RECORDED | Music legend Sibongile Khumalo laid to rest

MaMngoma will be honoured in a funeral service at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Five times Rasta failed to impress

Rasta and his paintings got tongues wagging once again this year.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength TshisaLIVE
  4. Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Rich Mnisi, private jet & yacht! Inside Somizi and Vusi Nova’s bestie ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X