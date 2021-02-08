Eish! Rasta's paintings of Sibongile Khumalo fail to impress the TL

The internet is up in arms over Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje's latest “masterpiece” dedicated to late opera and jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo.

It's no shock to anyone that Rasta has the internet upset over his paintings, once more. Since he took up the brushes, Mzansi has always had sharp critiques of his controversial works dedicated to late and great celebrities.

This week in “as expected” news, the internet was simply not having Rasta's paintings of Sibongile Khumalo.

Sibongile died on January 28. Her family confirmed that she passed away from stroke-related complications.

The star was laid to rest at the weekend and, as usual, Rasta took up the opportunity to “honour” the revered musician with his art.

He took to Twitter with two paintings dedicated to the star.

“Laying Sibongile to rest at Market Theatre” Rasta captioned the portraits.