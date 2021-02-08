TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase threatened with a gun over ‘uncomfortable stare’

08 February 2021 - 10:00
Mihlali N told fans she was shaken by the incident.
Mihlali N told fans she was shaken by the incident.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Media personality Mihlali Ndamase was left vexed after allegedly being threatened by a man with a gun for questioning him about his "uncomfortable" stare. 

Taking to Twitter, Mihlali said while she was in line to purchase items at a petrol station, a man allegedly threatened to shoot the star for asking him "What's up?"

“How do you walk up to me in a store aisle, stand and stare and then get upset when asked what’s up. I was so scared because he had his hand in his pants so he actually could’ve done it,” tweeted Mihlali.

The YouTube sensation said she was petrified the man could have escalated the interaction.

“Imagine threatening to kill someone at a garage in broad daylight? I’m still low-key shaken. The whole time I was standing there thinking he’d actually get away with it,” she wrote.

She said the incident feeds into a larger conversation about male entitlement.

“Also what we not gonna do is discuss indlela endibuze ngayo, men are so entitled. Nothing makes threatening someone okay. Don’t annoy me please, already ndinaar,” Mihlali said.

Check out the tweets:

Fans were worried about the make-up guru and sent their love and light. The incident also prompting conversations around the safety of women in SA.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Mihlali has hit back at men who feel entitled to her time and energy. The star caught heat on the TL when speaking out against men who dictate to women how to feel about gender-based violence. The star slammed "pressed" men who weren't on board for the conversation.

“Them seeing women unsubscribe from the patriarchy they constructed makes them itch. Let them be pressed, we won't be told what to do by them. Imagine listening to irrational thinkers. People who are so entitled to women, they rape and kill them every single day.” she said.

SA celebs weigh in on heated 'deadbeat dad' social media debate

Mihlali N, Simphiwe Dana and Lebo Mashile weighed in on absent parents.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English

Maphorisa shared an adorable father and daughter moment and the net is here for it.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

LOL! Mihlali Ndamase goes viral after modelling mishap

Twitter couldn't stop with the remixes!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength TshisaLIVE
  4. Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Dimpho called Angelina 'Pablo Escobar's mistress' & tweeps can't ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
X