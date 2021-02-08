SNAPS | Rich Mnisi, private jet & yacht! Inside Somizi and Vusi Nova’s bestie vacation

Choosing to continue to give the middle finger to haters, best friends Somizi and musician Vusi Nova jetted off to a “business and pleasure” bestie vacation this past weekend and it was an uber soft life display.

Everything about the pair's Cape Town weekend away screamed luxury and leisure.

Not only was Somizi rocking his Rich Mnisi and Louis Vuitton, but the pair were super comfortable as they flew in a private jet where they were served bubbles and given the best food.

Somizi posted a video showing off what was on the menu on their flight to Cape Town, and his fans were left both shook and inspired when they saw that the Idols SA judge was enjoying a delicious-looking plate of lamb trotters, oxtail tongue and more.

In his video, Somizi was heard saying his food tasted even better, aboard a private jet!

Upon checking into what looks like a five-star hotel, the pair changed up and had a young swim. Saturday was spent on a yacht at sea where the best friends took pictures and videos showcasing their premium lifestyle.

Then they made their way back to Joburg on Sunday, refreshed and having made the best out of the “business and pleasure” weekend away.

Check out the snaps and videos below: