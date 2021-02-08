WATCH | Buhle Samuels shuts down the internet with #SilhouetteChallenge

TshisaLIVE

08 February 2021 - 14:00
Actress Buhle Samuels has won the internet over with her #SilhouetteChallenge.
Image: Instagram/Buhle Samuels

In the most recent news of celebs winning viral trends, actress Buhle Samuel's silhouette has smashed the challenge!

Unless you've been living under a rock or without internet through this lockdown, you'd know that the world has been living for the viral Tik Tok challenges. The latest one called #SilhouetteChallenge, had social media users show off the outline of their nude silhouette against a dim red light.

Trailblazer Buhle shared her video of the challenge, and fans were living for her risqué moment. Her video left very little to the imagination and the body-confident star left the internet wilding out! 

Watch the video here:

The video clip went viral, with fans weighing in on their queen's winning us over. It was clear from the comments that the former Muvhango star's sultry and seductive outline was an internet sensation.

Some of the more dedicated fans took to the TL to profess their love for the star killing it.

“I would give Buhle Samuels my boyfriend and all my money if I had any,” said a user.

“I basically stopped breathing while watching that Buhle Samuels video,” said another.

Check out some of Twitter's reactions:

This isn't the first time Buhle has broke the internet with a viral challenge.

Last time we checked with the star, her waist sent the net into chaos after participating in the #JohnVuliGateChallenge. Tweeps were willing to “risk it all” for her winding waist and dancing the Mapara A Jazz hit.

Don't just take our word for it, watch the clip here:

