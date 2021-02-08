WATCH | Buhle Samuels shuts down the internet with #SilhouetteChallenge

In the most recent news of celebs winning viral trends, actress Buhle Samuel's silhouette has smashed the challenge!

Unless you've been living under a rock or without internet through this lockdown, you'd know that the world has been living for the viral Tik Tok challenges. The latest one called #SilhouetteChallenge, had social media users show off the outline of their nude silhouette against a dim red light.

Trailblazer Buhle shared her video of the challenge, and fans were living for her risqué moment. Her video left very little to the imagination and the body-confident star left the internet wilding out!

Watch the video here: