A stranger gives Ntando Duma R1,000 for 'being a great mom'

Actress Ntando Duma experienced a random act of kindness from a fan who thinks she's a super parent.

Taking to Twitter, the star explained that it all went down at Moja Café in Soweto when a stranger came up to her with R1,000 as a token of appreciation for her killer parenting skills.

She said the interaction really tugged at her heartstrings.

“A guy gave me 1K at Moja Cafe today as a token of appreciation for being a great mother to my daughter, she said. He said watching me effortlessly doing it helped him a lot with raising his own kids. He said A LOT and my heart is so, so warm,” Ntando tweeted.