A stranger gives Ntando Duma R1,000 for 'being a great mom'
Actress Ntando Duma experienced a random act of kindness from a fan who thinks she's a super parent.
Taking to Twitter, the star explained that it all went down at Moja Café in Soweto when a stranger came up to her with R1,000 as a token of appreciation for her killer parenting skills.
She said the interaction really tugged at her heartstrings.
“A guy gave me 1K at Moja Cafe today as a token of appreciation for being a great mother to my daughter, she said. He said watching me effortlessly doing it helped him a lot with raising his own kids. He said A LOT and my heart is so, so warm,” Ntando tweeted.
His name is Bab’ Mndebele, Ngiyabonga
The Queen star added that the moment left her emotional and inspired by the fan's reassurance of her parenting skills.
“If you see this tweet just know that you’ve given me even more courage and strength to continue doing this ngokuy’khandla nango Thando. I actually have no words Kodwa izandla zidlula ikhanda Ngiyabonga,” she wrote.
Many of Ntando's stans praised her for “effortless” parenting. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
Ntando is a proud momma bear who often takes to the TL with Sbahle's most adorable moments. However, this hasn't stopped the trolls criticising the star's abilities as a mom.
In 2019 after the star shared an adorable mother-daughter picture, users filled up her comment section slamming Ntando for not putting Sbahle in a car seat. However, she wasn't having it and hit back at those who were lecturing her on how to be a parent.
“1, The car was stationary. 2, She’s got car seats and is always on it, when necessary. 3, I’m not an irresponsible mother. You should know this by now. 4, Now let’s all drink water. 5, Thank you for your concern,” she wrote.