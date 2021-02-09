Kairo Forbes releases her own range of eyewear under Era by DJ Zinhle

Kairo Forbes continues to make money moves and win Mzansi over with each one, and her latest is the release of her new collection of glasses in partnership with her mama DJ Zinhle.

The little rising star recently joined forces with her mom under her fashion label Era by DJ Zinhle. The collection features sunglasses and prescription glasses for children aged four to seven with Kairo's name on the frames.

The innovative mommy-daughter duo also designed the eyewear collection with kids' daily activities in mind. The "Kairo glasses" HAVE technology that protects children's eyes from the blue light of cellphones, computers, TVs and other technology.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Zinhle gushed about working with her powerhouse daughter.

“So proud of this collaboration with my superstar Kairo Forbes” she said.