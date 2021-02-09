Kairo Forbes releases her own range of eyewear under Era by DJ Zinhle
Kairo Forbes continues to make money moves and win Mzansi over with each one, and her latest is the release of her new collection of glasses in partnership with her mama DJ Zinhle.
The little rising star recently joined forces with her mom under her fashion label Era by DJ Zinhle. The collection features sunglasses and prescription glasses for children aged four to seven with Kairo's name on the frames.
The innovative mommy-daughter duo also designed the eyewear collection with kids' daily activities in mind. The "Kairo glasses" HAVE technology that protects children's eyes from the blue light of cellphones, computers, TVs and other technology.
Taking to Twitter, DJ Zinhle gushed about working with her powerhouse daughter.
“So proud of this collaboration with my superstar Kairo Forbes” she said.
So proud of this collaboration with my superstar @kairo.forbes...— #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 8, 2021
@erabydjzinhle is excited to introduce to you our new range of Kairo Sunglasses now available at https://t.co/JPTU0pM0gu or at our Southgate Store! #ad pic.twitter.com/zONCRgslKt
Parents took to Twitter to praise the Umlilo hitmaker and her baby girl for designing glasses with children in mind.
Next pay day, they know exactly which spectacles they'll be rocking!
Here are some of the responses from fans:
Congratulations mommy u are doing your things so nicely without any noise, I love it.— THULAS (@thulendebs) February 8, 2021
Downloading your work ethic. https://t.co/zrHCDK1sJH pic.twitter.com/lwDR2TzKzR— Lulu N (@IamLuluN_) February 8, 2021
You’re an astute businesswoman. Congratulations. Retail is your playground, there’s a window for you in that department and you’re walking through it so beautifully. Keep Soaring 🙏🏽🕯🙏🏽— Boni.L (@Rebone_Lefutswe) February 8, 2021
This isn't the first time the two have collaborated on a fashion project. Last year, they designed face masks for both children and adults.
In light of the devastating circumstances of the coronavirus, Kairo donated 100 masks to school children in need.
In 2019, DJ Zinhle released a watch under her little influencer's name on their Kairo x Era collab. The star took to the internet to show her pride for her entrepreneurial skills.
“I am so proud to announce our first era by DJ Zinhle influencer collaboration with Kairo Forbes,” she wrote.