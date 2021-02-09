Lasizwe comes for men asking about his 'manhood': 'I low-key think these men are gay'

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, Lasziwe further explained that the problem was with men that have an issue with men who have claimed their truth and aren't afraid to express who they truly are in society.

"I have noticed this, it's been happening for quite some time and this only happens when I post a snap where I look very beautiful. You see when I look beautiful, they come for me because they can't get to me and the only way to get my attention is to say all of these homophobic comments...

"... where they ask me, 'Where's my manhood, why am I wearing a wig?' So I just see this as an opportunity for me to respond and entertain them so that they can fulfil their... I don't know maybe they have this low-key thing that they want to fulfil where they say, 'Ja, Lasizwe is speaking to me'".

The social media personality claimed that "no straight man talks about another man's manhood like that. "No! It shouldn't be like that, like men who do that are up to something... they are low-key gay."

Lasizwe explained that men who push their homophobic narrative on social media were often the ones who privately ask that "this stays between us" or "whatever we do, stays here because I have a family at home".

"It's often these ones who are low-key. And, there's nothing wrong with being low-key but don't be homophobic towards other people because we will expose your business. Just continue living your life the way you want to live it because no one has a gun to your head on that you should change.

"Just be a respectful low-key human being, don't overstep people's toes."