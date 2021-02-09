TshisaLIVE

Somhale once again pour water on 'rocky' marriage rumours

09 February 2021 - 13:51
Somizi and Mohale rubbish rumours there's 'trouble in paradise'.
Somizi and Mohale rubbish rumours there's 'trouble in paradise'.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Power couple Somizi and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo have once again slammed rumours that their marriage is on the rocks.  

In an interview with True Love magazine, the couple got real about the online rumours and speculation from Mzansi.

The pair adorned the cover looking all loved up in a photo shoot, hitting back at their relationship haters.

Speaking about the trials and tribulations of being in the limelight, Somhale said that even though they may have troubles, this is normal for all married couples.

“Mohale and I have never split up, but we have challenges just like any other couple out there. We’re fortunate that we have other homes to retreat to when we choose not to be in the same space, so we either go to our home in the Vaal or Zimbali,” Somizi told True Love.

This isn't the first report of the couple's relationship supposedly being in jeopardy. Somizi and Mohale were trending on Twitter after an article in Sunday World alleged that Mohale had moved out of their marital home.

Though the rumours were swirling online, the couple chose to ignore the headlines.

Somizi took to Twitter to congratulate his hubby on his Mini Cooper Club. Mohale showed his gratitude on the TL regardless of questions fans had about the Somhale union.

MORE

Somizi: Was your festive so bad you're interested in what's happening between me, Vusi & Mohale?

Somizi hates that social media users are too invested in his love life!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Rich Mnisi, private jet & yacht! Inside Somizi and Vusi Nova’s bestie vacation

Somizi and Vusi's "bestie vacation" defined everything "soft life" is about!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

#LoveWins: LGBTQI+ couples who have been leading in SA

We could learn a thing or two from these same-sex unions!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Rich Mnisi, private jet & yacht! Inside Somizi and Vusi Nova’s bestie ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Maphorisa’s daughter teaches him how to ‘twang’ his English TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! 'The tea was very hot': Rasta paints Malema and Zuma's tea party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X