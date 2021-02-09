Somhale once again pour water on 'rocky' marriage rumours

Speaking about the trials and tribulations of being in the limelight, Somhale said that even though they may have troubles, this is normal for all married couples.

“Mohale and I have never split up, but we have challenges just like any other couple out there. We’re fortunate that we have other homes to retreat to when we choose not to be in the same space, so we either go to our home in the Vaal or Zimbali,” Somizi told True Love.

This isn't the first report of the couple's relationship supposedly being in jeopardy. Somizi and Mohale were trending on Twitter after an article in Sunday World alleged that Mohale had moved out of their marital home.

Though the rumours were swirling online, the couple chose to ignore the headlines.

Somizi took to Twitter to congratulate his hubby on his Mini Cooper Club. Mohale showed his gratitude on the TL regardless of questions fans had about the Somhale union.