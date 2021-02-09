Thembisa Mdoda was 'emotional' as she shot her final scenes with 'Isibaya'
Joining her colleagues as they bid farewell to Mzansi Magic's Isibaya, actress Thembisa Nxumalo (née Mdoda) has expressed just how emotional her last day on set was.
Thembisa played the role of the sassy Amanda Molefenyane, described by the drama as “a high level corporate woman in her late 30s, very successful and an executive for a Sandton based asset management company”, who used to be married to Fenyang (played by Aubrey Poo).
She only joined in 2019 but has loved every moment and has even been quoted as saying the role of Amanda is the best she's ever played.
The actress took to her TL to express her sadness on her last day on set.
“Last day of shooting for Isibaya. Emotional to say the least,” she tweeted.
Last day of shooting for Isibaya. Emotional to say the least♥️.
Meanwhile on Instagram, the executive producer of Bomb Productions, Desiree Markgraaff, penned a heartfelt letter of gratitude that left actor Sdumo Mtshali in his feels.
In the letter, to express gratitude for the manner in which Sdumo breathed life into the character of Sbu since Isibaya's inception, Desiree said working with Sbu was nothing but a pleasure.
“You have been such a delight to watch on screen, to talk to and work with. You are a gentleman, a professional and an amazing talent. I have loved Sbu deeply, who this character is in his essence. He has been so important for SA TV, too much negative representation of young back men in the world, Sbu represented a young man making his own journey, staying true to his own values and integrity, trying to break free from the shackles of past, but still respecting his roots and culture, hardworking, fuelled by ambition, wanting to build a decent life and family. He has remained a man of integrity no matter what. And I have loved and admired how you took the character off the page and sculpted him to be such a strong person that everyone loved.
“Thank you for loving Sbu and Isibaya and showing your heart in so many scenes. It has been amazing to watch you grow. And I am so excited to see you explore something new,” Desiree wrote.
Sdumo, who has also been bidding farewell to the drama on his social media, said he's convinced the character of Sbu will remain in his life as it helped make him a household name.
“Thank you so much Des! I’m so grateful for you and this production. I’m so honoured to have been part of a show that was/is a true legacy in my career. This character will remain in my life for the next 8 years and I’m grateful for that! Thank you entrusting me with this character and this story of love, family culture and heritage. Thank you Desiree,” Sdumo said as he reposted the IG letter.
