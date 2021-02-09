TshisaLIVE

WATCH | MacG slams celebs and their 'biased cancel culture'

'Just by association they think 'it's better to not say anything about Fresh'. But they can say sh** about us because we are nobodies'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 February 2021 - 12:00
MacG got candid about his feelings over the backlash he received from celebs.
Image: Instagram/MacG

Podcast and Chill host DJ MacG has again caused a massive debate after he slammed celebrities for their "biased cancel culture" following the backlash he received from celebs and the public for transphobic slurs which cost him a sponsor. 

Earlier this month, after facing major outrage, MacG and the Podcast and Chill team  issued a public apology to the LGBTQI+ community and Mzansi at large, admitting their comments were “homophobic, transphobic and very distasteful”.

On Monday, MacG 's latest podcast episode set fire to the social media streets when he aired his true feelings on cancel culture.

In the video clip taken from the full episode that has since gone viral, MacG calls out celebrities for their selective outrage on social media.

“These motherf***** . When (DJ) Fresh was trending the week before about rape (allegations), nobody said anything. Why? It's because Fresh is the 'big dawg'. You can't talk about Fresh because they think he's gonna influence their bag in some way, like in the future. Just by association they think 'okay, it's better to not say anything about Fresh'. But they can say sh** about us because we are nobodies,” MacG said.

MacG then directed his anger at former 5FM DJ Thando Thabethe, citing her as an example of a celebrity who is inconsistent in her cancel culture reactions based on the person in the middle of a scandal.

“Thando Thabooty, what the f*** is she doing,” MacG said.

“It just shows nobody wants to hear what she's got to say. Just take your nudes and post them Instagram. Nobody gives a f*** what you want to say,” MacG continued to rant.

Watch the video clip below. The full clip is available here.

Thando was one many celebrities who called out MacG for his transphobic comments last month.

Adding to the rage many were expressing on the TL, Thando tweeted: “Discrimination in the guise of being 'raw and unfiltered'. Wish I could unsee that MacG podcast. Disgusted!”

Thando has reserved her comment on social media following MacG's “attack”, only posting laughing emojis as her name landed on the Twitter trends list. Clearly having seen why she's trending, the actress responded to one tweep with the link to her YouTube-based podcast.

As a by-product of being called out by MacG, people have been subscribing to her channel.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Thando and her management team for comment but they had not responded at the time of publishing this article.

Meanwhile, the online streets were split in opinion over MacG's comments.

While most slammed the DJ for attacking Thando directly, they couldn't help but agree with his points about cancel culture being biased, especially when it is mobilised by celebrities.

Even Lerato Kganyago was on board with Mac's view about the “selective outrage”.

Here are some of their reactions below:

