WATCH | MacG slams celebs and their 'biased cancel culture'

On Monday, MacG 's latest podcast episode set fire to the social media streets when he aired his true feelings on cancel culture.

In the video clip taken from the full episode that has since gone viral, MacG calls out celebrities for their selective outrage on social media.

“These motherf***** . When (DJ) Fresh was trending the week before about rape (allegations), nobody said anything. Why? It's because Fresh is the 'big dawg'. You can't talk about Fresh because they think he's gonna influence their bag in some way, like in the future. Just by association they think 'okay, it's better to not say anything about Fresh'. But they can say sh** about us because we are nobodies,” MacG said.