WATCH | Zakes Bantwini goes viral for explaining why he would buy a BMW before a house

Singer Zakes Bantwini believes purchasing a car before a house is a smarter investment.

In an interview with former radio host MacG on his podcast, the star got real about his music, attending Harvard University and his finances. Zakes shared some advice with fans about investing and keeping up appearances.

He said he spends more time in a car than a house, so surely he would spend more money on his vehicle.

“Why I would buy a BMW before a house is because I spend 10 hours in the BMW and I only spend three hours in my house,” said the star.

He said you "can't carry your house about with you" and it isn't the first place he would look to spend extra money.

“We must wear our value and we must drive our value wherever we go,” said Zakes.

Not everyone agreed with his "car before house" policy.

The star hit back at those who commented on his financial choices.

“I just want to be happy for 10 hours g*d d*mn it! I'm buying my 10 hours of happiness, that's why I am spending money here,” he said.

