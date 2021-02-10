TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Thabethe: 'There’s no shame in downgrading your lifestyle temporarily'

10 February 2021 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Ayanda Thabethe drops valuable advice during the pandemic.
Ayanda Thabethe drops valuable advice during the pandemic.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Thabethe

With the uncertainty that comes during a pandemic, TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has dropped pearls of wisdom regarding temporarily “downgrading your lifestyle”.

The Celebrity Game Night captain took to Twitter to tell her fans not to see any shame in temporarily downgrading their lives considering how unpredictable life is during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

While some feel downgrading their comfortable lifestyles means they have failed, Ayanda said things won’t always be the same and one has to adjust accordingly.

“Don’t kill yourself trying to pay off crazy high instalments on an already strained budget.”

Ayanda advised fans that it would be wise to do away with certain expenses until one is back on their feet.

Even though her career opens her up to public scrutiny, last  November the TV personality dropped  gems she’s learnt about leading a private life.

Ayanda spoke out about how she had come to the realisation that life was more peaceful when people minded their own business. She told followers on Twitter that she wished she had learnt sooner that leading a private life brought a sense of peace.

Ayanda also touched on how some “failures made the journey sweeter”, even though it was important to take some L's in private.

“Some opportunities land in your lap and others need you to go after. At times you’ll win and sometimes you’ll fail.

“The failure will make the wins much sweeter and the complexity of the journey will give you an appreciation for the successful outcomes. Own race. Own pace,” she wrote in her tweet in which she motivated her 179k followers at the time.

Yoh, people don't want to lose: Anele Mdoda on 'Celebrity Game Night' S2

The radio personality dishes on what type of behaviour you can expect from the famous faces competing in the second season of this entertaining game ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

WATCH | Halala! Gospel star Mahalia Buchanan is a fiancée!

Mahalia is now engaged, after her bae popped the big question!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Ayanda Thabethe takes to the TL to defend Lori Harvey's 'choices'

Mihlali Ndamase also weighed in...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Sun's out, buns out: Poolside style tips to steal from SA celebs

Pool decks have become the ultimate fashion show and thanks to our celebs, we can show you how to make a splash this summer.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Rich Mnisi, private jet & yacht! Inside Somizi and Vusi Nova’s bestie ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Gomora' actress Mazet says 'tired' Uber driver made her take the wheel TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! 'The tea was very hot': Rasta paints Malema and Zuma's tea party TshisaLIVE
  4. Thembisa Mdoda was 'emotional' as she shot her final scenes with 'Isibaya' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Buhle Samuels shuts down the internet with #SilhouetteChallenge TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X