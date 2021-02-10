Ayanda Thabethe: 'There’s no shame in downgrading your lifestyle temporarily'
With the uncertainty that comes during a pandemic, TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has dropped pearls of wisdom regarding temporarily “downgrading your lifestyle”.
The Celebrity Game Night captain took to Twitter to tell her fans not to see any shame in temporarily downgrading their lives considering how unpredictable life is during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
While some feel downgrading their comfortable lifestyles means they have failed, Ayanda said things won’t always be the same and one has to adjust accordingly.
“Don’t kill yourself trying to pay off crazy high instalments on an already strained budget.”
Ayanda advised fans that it would be wise to do away with certain expenses until one is back on their feet.
Guys there’s no shame in downgrading your lifestyle temporarily to suit a change in financial climate .. Things won’t always be the same and you have to adjust accordingly. Don’t kill yourself trying to pay off crazy high instalments on an already strained budget.— Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) February 8, 2021
Even though her career opens her up to public scrutiny, last November the TV personality dropped gems she’s learnt about leading a private life.
Ayanda spoke out about how she had come to the realisation that life was more peaceful when people minded their own business. She told followers on Twitter that she wished she had learnt sooner that leading a private life brought a sense of peace.
Ayanda also touched on how some “failures made the journey sweeter”, even though it was important to take some L's in private.
“Some opportunities land in your lap and others need you to go after. At times you’ll win and sometimes you’ll fail.
“The failure will make the wins much sweeter and the complexity of the journey will give you an appreciation for the successful outcomes. Own race. Own pace,” she wrote in her tweet in which she motivated her 179k followers at the time.