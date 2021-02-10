Boity gets real about her love life

Even though Boity loves the idea of being “taken care of” by a man, her independence is very important to her.

The star got real with fans about her love life on the TL, explaining that she would rather be spending her hard-earned cash on her grandparents than 15 Birkin bags.

Boity said it's her man's job to provide her with accessories, but even though she entertains the idea of a partner taking care of her, she's still an independent powerhouse.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the idea of being taken care of by a man who’s got his sh! t together. But I don’t do dependence. It’s not up my alley,” tweeted Boity.