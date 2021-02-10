'Isibaya' cast and crew emotional as they wrap production after 8 years

While viewers of Isibaya will not have to say goodbye to the drama just yet, the fact that it is no more was real for the cast and crew on Tuesday as they wrapped up production after eight years of storytelling.

After months of speculation in 2020, Mzansi Magic confirmed last month that Isibaya will be coming to an end this year.

Taking to social media, Bomb Productions shared a snap of the last slate and a heartfelt message of gratitude to the cast, crew and other stakeholders of for being with them throughout the last eight seasons.

“Final slate of the day. Eight seasons of a beautiful and exciting journey of making Isibaya. We (the Isibaya & the Bomb team) are grateful to be in our viewers' homes every night, to become part of their daily conversation.”