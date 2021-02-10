'Isibaya' cast and crew emotional as they wrap production after 8 years
'Today was the last day. It’s over'
While viewers of Isibaya will not have to say goodbye to the drama just yet, the fact that it is no more was real for the cast and crew on Tuesday as they wrapped up production after eight years of storytelling.
After months of speculation in 2020, Mzansi Magic confirmed last month that Isibaya will be coming to an end this year.
Taking to social media, Bomb Productions shared a snap of the last slate and a heartfelt message of gratitude to the cast, crew and other stakeholders of for being with them throughout the last eight seasons.
“Final slate of the day. Eight seasons of a beautiful and exciting journey of making Isibaya. We (the Isibaya & the Bomb team) are grateful to be in our viewers' homes every night, to become part of their daily conversation.”
On his Instagram, actor and writer Chris Q Radebe was emotional as he reflected on his journey with the Mzansi Magic drama.
“Today was the last day of production for Isibaya. After eight years, it’s over,” he said.
“What many will not know is that I was one of the writers of the second season of the show in 2014. Yes, you heard right. I was just a writer then, still wet behind the ears. Four years later, Bomb calls me in and offers me the role of Dabula. I thought I was dreaming. I must have asked Angus about five times if he was sure I was gonna be able to play the role. I hadn’t acted before,” the actor shared.
Chris went on to thank the cast and crew for everything they have done together to bring Isibaya to life.
Read Chris' full post below:
Actor Aubrey Pooe and actress Zinhle Mabena also got into their feels as they penned their farewell letters to Isibaya and the characters they brought to life.
An emotional Zinhle posted a picture of herself and the late actor Andile Gumbi, with whom she started acting on the show.
“What an emotional time," Zinhle said.
“I chose this particular image because I started this journey with a friend who’s no longer here. On the first day of my return I kept playing back beautiful memories of us on set and as this beautiful show ends I remember how nervous and excited we were to be a part of such a phenomenal journey. His passing taught me to live but more than anything follow my heart. ( I still miss you Andile, and I'm blessed to have carried the baton in your absence).”
Read her full post below.
Aubrey, who joined Isibaya in 2018 as Fenyane, expressed his gratitude for the lifelong friendships he made on set.
“I’ve made some friendships and connections on this production I can never walk away from in this short time. To the most hardworking crew, cast and production team, it’s been a ride (with joys, frustrations and laughter).
Read his full post below.