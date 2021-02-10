Kayise Ngqula: I think I’ve met my next husband

Nearly two years after losing her husband in a horror car crash, former Our Perfect Wedding host Kayise Ngqula says she may have found a new love of her life.

The actress and her husband, Farai Sibanda, were rushed to hospital in June 2019 after the accident. Farai was in ICU for almost a week before he succumbed to his injuries.

The couple had married a year earlier and had an eight-month-old baby.

Fans were over the moon on Tuesday when Kayise took to Twitter to announce: “I think I’ve met my next husband”.