Kayise Ngqula: I think I’ve met my next husband

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
10 February 2021 - 09:00
Kaysie Ngqula has found love after tragedy.
Image: Kayise Ngqula's Instagram

Nearly two years after losing her husband in a horror car crash, former Our Perfect Wedding host Kayise Ngqula says she may have found a new love of her life.

The actress and her husband, Farai Sibanda, were rushed to hospital in June 2019 after the accident. Farai was in ICU for almost a week before he succumbed to his injuries.

The couple had married a year earlier and had an eight-month-old baby.

Fans were over the moon on Tuesday when Kayise took to Twitter to announce: “I think I’ve met my next husband”.

She didn't dish a lot of deets about her bae but gushed over how he believed they had met spiritually.

Excited fans were already planning the “biggest Our Perfect Wedding of all” and had ideas about how Kayise should celebrate the big day.

The star also hit back at those who said her bae may not be ready to walk the aisle, saying she has no regrets about how she feels.

“That’s fine. I still would have thought at this time that he might have been [my future husband]. Life is about living, and that includes having hits and misses.”

