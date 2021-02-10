Primedia 'releases' Fresh & Euphonik as pair 'resume public engagements'

Three weeks after being pulled off air as they faced rape allegations, DJ duo Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane and Themba "DJ Euphonik" Nkosi have been released from their contracts with Primedia Broadcasting.

"Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on January 15 and January 10 2021, respectively," the broadcaster said.

"This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting's business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders," said Geraint Crwys-Williams, interim Primedia Broadcasting CEO.

Meanwhile, DJ Fresh has issued a statement on Twitter confirming that they would be resuming all public engagements.

"After extensive consultation, legal and otherwise, we have concluded that this is in our best interests to resume all of our public engagements. We look forward to our names being cleared. Unfortunately, we can't find common ground with Primedia and have agreed a release from our obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect," read the statement.