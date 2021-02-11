Khanyi Mbau romantically linked to Zim millionaire & alleged fugitive

After Khanyi's most recent snap on Instagram, social media detectives instantly recognised Kudzai, who is known to be part of the Zimbabwean “rich gangs” of men under 40 who drive high-end luxury cars, party in SA by night but sleep in Harare in the wee hours because they have access to private jets, rented or owned.

The story about how their money is made is usually that they're in “fuel, gas, mining, government tenders or transport”.

According to TshisaLIVE's Zimbabwean correspondent, the most prominent of the “rich gangs” was the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a road accident with three other people when his Rolls-Royce Wraith hit a tree.

When asked about Kudzai being Khanyi's new bae, a Zimbabwean who moves in rich gang circles said, “We are all in shock. What we are hearing as his story is probably lies, but for Khanyi to entertain him he must have something solid in South Africa.”

Kudzai is also on the Zimbabwean police wanted list. On June 13 2017 at age 25, Kudzai, along with friends, Tatenda Mandimutsira of Dzivarasekwa 2 in Harare and Njabulo Ndebele of Brook Village in Borrowdale, became fugitives of the law.

Their alleged crime was siphoning $166,000 (R2.4m) from a microfinance company after they allegedly cooked bank statements and papers purporting they had an airline, Dream Air Company, which was later found to be fake. The alleged crime happened in September 2016.