Kuli Roberts reflects on being kicked out by her landlord because she's black

11 February 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Kuli Roberts recalls a time a landlord kicked her out because she is black.
Media personality Kuli Roberts has opened up about a racism incident that happened to her back in the 90s when she was a new mother and newly wed to now ex-husband, Beyers Roberts.

In a series of tweets, Kuli revealed that her family was kicked out of their rented house in Muizenburg in the late 90s, where it turned out that the landlord’s wife didn’t appreciate a black Mrs Roberts.

Kuli shared that at the time she was heavily pregnant with her son Leaun, as her daughter Tembela was just a toddler.

"My ex hubby was livid, daughter playing with ducks and I was heavily pregnant.”

While they were forced to move out, Kuli said that she couldn't afford to be stressed so told her landlord they'd move out if she paid for the movers, returned their deposit and paid the deposit for their new place in Newlands.

“She paid, we moved and Ieaun was a huge healthy jaundiced baby.”

Kuli explained she had no choice but to get out without affecting her pregnancy.

As a journalist for Drum magazine at the time, Kuli explained that people around her suggested she write about her eviction but chose not to do so because they didn't realise that writing about such “racism” meant nothing to her.

“I just wanted them to pay and was so calm it was unnerving.”

In a conversation with a tweep who remarked that SA still had no place for racism, Kuli added she had “no time for racism or energy for it”.

She then explained how racism was still so rife in her neighbourhood, she avoided going out as she was never in the mood for a dose of unwarranted racism and condescending attitudes.

“Sometimes I am though but it's so draining. Standing up for yourself is so exhausting but crucial.”

