Kuli Roberts reflects on being kicked out by her landlord because she's black

Media personality Kuli Roberts has opened up about a racism incident that happened to her back in the 90s when she was a new mother and newly wed to now ex-husband, Beyers Roberts.

In a series of tweets, Kuli revealed that her family was kicked out of their rented house in Muizenburg in the late 90s, where it turned out that the landlord’s wife didn’t appreciate a black Mrs Roberts.

Kuli shared that at the time she was heavily pregnant with her son Leaun, as her daughter Tembela was just a toddler.

"My ex hubby was livid, daughter playing with ducks and I was heavily pregnant.”