Mzansi reacts to Primedia 'letting go' of DJ Fresh & DJ Euphonik

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 February 2021 - 10:00
DJs Euphonik and Fresh, once known as F.eU, were fired by Primedia.
Image: Supplied

The internet has been flooded with reactions to Primedia's announcement that the company has parted ways with DJ duo Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and Themba “DJ Euphonik” Nkosi.

Primedia pulled the pair off air more than three weeks ago in the wake of rape allegations levelled against them and now they have been released from their contracts with Primedia Broadcasting.

“Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on January 15 and January 10 2021, respectively,” the broadcaster said.

Primedia said in its statement that the decision to let go of the duo was not a reflection of any view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. It said the decision rather prioritised Primedia Broadcasting's business imperatives.

“We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” said Geraint Crwys-Williams, interim Primedia Broadcasting CEO.

