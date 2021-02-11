Ntsiki Mazwai believes social media isn't the reason people are losing jobs

Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has hit back at those who blame social media for the repercussions of their online comments.

Taking to Twitter, the star addressed how people tend to blame Twitter's “cancel culture” when they lose their jobs.

With more and more employees becoming aware that their words online have consequences in real life, Ntsiki had a reminder for those quick to blame social media for their downfall.

“You don't lose your livelihood because of Twitter ... You lose it because of your behaviour,” tweeted Ntsiki.