Ntsiki Mazwai believes social media isn't the reason people are losing jobs
Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has hit back at those who blame social media for the repercussions of their online comments.
Taking to Twitter, the star addressed how people tend to blame Twitter's “cancel culture” when they lose their jobs.
With more and more employees becoming aware that their words online have consequences in real life, Ntsiki had a reminder for those quick to blame social media for their downfall.
“You don't lose your livelihood because of Twitter ... You lose it because of your behaviour,” tweeted Ntsiki.
You don't lose your livelihood because of Twitter.... You lose it because of your behavior— Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 10, 2021
The internet agreed with the star, praising her for her social media wisdom. Here are some responses:
Ntsiki knows a thing or two about stepping on toes online. The poet is often the centre of a scandalous Twitter war. Just recently, she came under fire for dragging comedian and TV host Trevor Noah.
After the announcement that Trevor bought a multimillion dollar house in Bel Air, Los Angeles, Ntsiki had a comment or two about the purchase. The star questioned whether the news was inspirational or just a pipe dream for hopefuls.
“Is this level of wealth attainable for black people, or have they chosen one of us as the golden child to aspire to? Given them a platform and wealth and said, 'Here, be inspired, it's possible, black child'? I'm just asking,” she said.
Twitter went on to label Ntsiki as “jealous” and said she should learn to congratulate others on their achievements.