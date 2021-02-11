TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo says some music is just not right for radio

The likes of J.Cole apparently don't cut it ...

11 February 2021 - 06:00
Sizwe Dhlomo has some rules about which artists are played while he's on air.
Sizwe Dhlomo has some rules about which artists are played while he's on air.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Media personality and radio host Sizwe Dhlomo says there are some songs he will not play during his show and he's taken to Twitter to explain his reasons.

The Kaya Fm presenter is known for playing by his rules when it comes to the Sizwe Dhlomo brand. So, the star shared that he feels that there are some hard and fast rules when it comes to his music selection on his radio show Kaya Drive with Sizwe.

“There’s music for your earphones, then there’s music for radio ... know the difference,” tweeted Sizwe.

However knowledgeable fans believe Sizwe is, his comments still left tweeps wondering what constitutes the kind of music that wouldn't be featured during his time on air.

Sizwe used the example of German-born American rapper J. Cole as an example of music not to play on air.

After a fan praised his taste and not playing J. Cole during his show, Sizwe explained that the rapper produces tracks “for your earphones”. 

The star's fans praised him for his music taste and his consistent ability to play bangers on his hit radio show, while others questions his methods.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Sizwe's radio career has been on the rise in recent years.

Last year, the TL rabble-rouser scored his big break with a daytime radio show on Kaya FM.

Speaking on his achievement, the star thanked his supporters for their love and appreciation.

“I don’t want to get too soppy or sentimental but the love you’ve shown me over the last 15 years, doing something that I honestly never thought I’d be doing for a living is really amazing & appreciated. I feel it, I see it. Thank you,” he said at the time.

READ MORE

LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo believes we need a stocktake on the Covid-19 vaccine

"Count them all! A million right there in the rain. Lol!" wrote Sizwe.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Bonang says she won't be sharing her love life with the TL!

Newsflash!: Bonang and Sizwe Dhlomo aren't an item and if they were... B* won't tell you!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo is suspicious about winning lottery numbers

Who else feels like they missed their chance to be millionaires last night?'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Somhale once again pour water on 'rocky' marriage rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini goes viral for explaining why he would buy a BMW before ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Rich Mnisi, private jet & yacht! Inside Somizi and Vusi Nova’s bestie ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! 'The tea was very hot': Rasta paints Malema and Zuma's tea party TshisaLIVE
  5. Thembisa Mdoda was 'emotional' as she shot her final scenes with 'Isibaya' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X