Anele Mdoda trends as the net wishes Kelly Rowland happy birthday
Radio host Anele Mdoda's comments have come back to "haunt" her again as the internet celebrates Kelly Rowland's birthday.
While the Anele vs Kelly chat is as stale as old beer, the net always manages to bring it up. No matter how much time passes, it seems tweeps will never let go of the presenter's thoughts about the American singer.
A little refresher: in 2019, Anele came under fire after she said in a now-deleted tweet that the former Destiny's Child member only “looks amazing with make-up” and she has “the receipts” to prove it.
Ever since, the TL has taken many an opportunity to remind her about her past.
Dilemma hitmaker Kelly celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday with many well wishes from fans. Even the official Destiny's Child Twitter page wished the star all the best for her milestone birthday.
Happy birthday to @KELLYROWLAND! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZJXE0YRWZm— Destiny's Child (@destinyschild) February 11, 2021
However, once Mzansi Twitter caught wind of the celebration, they had to bring Anele into the mix.
Many were (again) shook that Anele had come for Kelly's looks.
I hope she has a long day because wow, Anele o sele Shem. https://t.co/KoRtvDRkw7— Neo Kabi (@TheeNeoK) February 12, 2021
I wanna know what Anele was smoking. https://t.co/QuFktHPVTP— Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) February 12, 2021
@Anele BUA NNETE, YOU WERE DRINK THAT DAY NEH... https://t.co/xqCaRBnIzt— MOTSWANA (@LEPARA_8) February 12, 2021
Rasta and Anele have the same dealer shem...and he sells some strong stuff https://t.co/DVDYr1DXL9— Inenekazi 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 (@Inenekazi1) February 12, 2021
However, there might be light at the end of the tunnel because unlike similar situations in the past, it seems a few Twitter members are fed up with the Anele vs Kelly "war".
“So y'all gon' make Anele trend every time Kelly posts her picture?" said one user.
Check out some of the reactions from Twitter.
So y'all gon make Anele trend everytime Kelly posts her picture?!— Young D (@Mpendulodlomo_) February 12, 2021
So Anele is catching smoke every time Kelly makes an appearance? Yhu guys!— ✨Miss B✨ (@BontleKokoropo) February 12, 2021
The streets never forget 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/AEv1jrbYpy— Z I Y A N D A (@SaintTlotlo) February 12, 2021
South Africans are petty petty yho😭😭😭 https://t.co/RSI9RtpA1y— Robert Glasper's stan account (@hayinene) February 12, 2021
I'm pretty sure Kelly knows who Anele is by now...rest bafowethu, rest. pic.twitter.com/2Ckyb2Ujtw— Zulu de la Strada (@nhlanhla_365) February 12, 2021
So every year on Kelly's birthday, ous'Anele is going to trend?— KenMok (@_____Rose_Gold) February 12, 2021
Hm!
In the past, Anele has addressed how Twitter never forgets.
Last year, the star hit back at trending for her Kelly Rowland hate. After Kelly posted a photo of herself in Beyoncé's Black Is King, Anele hit the trending list.
The star let the trolls know she isn't getting off the blue bird app any time soon.
“I can't be bullied and it pains them. The day you think you going to run me off Twitter, I will be here all day long. I need to go make dinner soon, but you get my point. Another thing I have since learnt about this app is you must reply but never tag them,” she wrote.