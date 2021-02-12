Anele Mdoda trends as the net wishes Kelly Rowland happy birthday

Radio host Anele Mdoda's comments have come back to "haunt" her again as the internet celebrates Kelly Rowland's birthday.

While the Anele vs Kelly chat is as stale as old beer, the net always manages to bring it up. No matter how much time passes, it seems tweeps will never let go of the presenter's thoughts about the American singer.

A little refresher: in 2019, Anele came under fire after she said in a now-deleted tweet that the former Destiny's Child member only “looks amazing with make-up” and she has “the receipts” to prove it.

Ever since, the TL has taken many an opportunity to remind her about her past.

Dilemma hitmaker Kelly celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday with many well wishes from fans. Even the official Destiny's Child Twitter page wished the star all the best for her milestone birthday.