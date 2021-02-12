LISTEN | Phelo Bala opens up about his unending love for hubby Moshe Ndiki
Musician Phelo Bala-Ndiki has admitted he's always been a sucker for love and his marriage to actor Moshe Ndiki-Bala has helped mature and become even more expressive.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE this week, Phelo shared some insights into how he sees love and how his marriage and love have inspired his music.
“I love love and I've always loved love, the idea of it. But as you grow, you begin to understand that just the word itself is not enough and what actually goes into it. That's growth, and that's when you know you're an adult; when you understand that love is a doing word.”
Listen to the fun podcast below:
Phelo is set to drop his love song Nanini this coming Saturday ahead of Valentine's Day, his gift to Mzansi to usher in the celebration of love.
The singer explained that the song is about loving each other through the good and bad times but even more important, to love each other despite our bad sides and focus on appreciating the good in our partners.
“Nanini is a song about love and loving somebody even through bad times, no matter the circumstances ... that is the main message of the song.”
Phelo, who has had his fair share of ups and downs in his relationship, said he loved using music as a journal to process the often strong feelings that come with loving someone and allowing them to love you in return.
“I think expressing yourself through music is a nice way of using it as journal. For me, this is really how I can celebrate love and the day of love, by releasing a love song.”
The singer said a huge part of his growth in understanding love, came from the challenges and triumphs he experienced in his marriage. He said after the lows and the highs of his relationship with Moshe, which began as far back as 2014, he learnt a great deal about the approach that worked best for them.
Phelo said the key to loving each other truthfully, for him, began in understanding that people don't have the same understanding of what love is and that people express affection differently.
“For me, one of things that I had to understand was that, anifani (you are not the same). You do things in a different way, you are different people, you are not born from the same backgrounds ... so therefore the way I understand love is also not the same as the next person. So it's about finding that common ground and really appreciating the things that are different about the other person, more than the ones that you love.”
Phelo's new song is already available for pre-orders on various streaming services.
The Andisafuni singer said he will be going all out for his Valentine this coming weekend and judging from the “secret calls” he believes that Moshe is also working on something for them to celebrate the day of love.
The couple, which is one of Mzansi's most loved pairings, left their fans in a state of shock last year November when they revealed that they had been married for a year.
Moshe took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos of their blissful memories with a caption that read, “Happy one year wedding anniversary to us, 'What God has put together let no man put asunder' Matthew 19:6. Always has been you, always will be you, Phelo Bala.”
Phelo matched his hubby's sweet post at the time by also declaring his undying love.
“What a journey it has been thus far and I can never replace it or spend it with anyone else in this entire world. You were and still the one for me, Moshe Ndiki.”