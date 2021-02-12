LISTEN | Phelo Bala opens up about his unending love for hubby Moshe Ndiki

Phelo is set to drop his love song Nanini this coming Saturday ahead of Valentine's Day, his gift to Mzansi to usher in the celebration of love.

The singer explained that the song is about loving each other through the good and bad times but even more important, to love each other despite our bad sides and focus on appreciating the good in our partners.

“Nanini is a song about love and loving somebody even through bad times, no matter the circumstances ... that is the main message of the song.”

Phelo, who has had his fair share of ups and downs in his relationship, said he loved using music as a journal to process the often strong feelings that come with loving someone and allowing them to love you in return.

“I think expressing yourself through music is a nice way of using it as journal. For me, this is really how I can celebrate love and the day of love, by releasing a love song.”

The singer said a huge part of his growth in understanding love, came from the challenges and triumphs he experienced in his marriage. He said after the lows and the highs of his relationship with Moshe, which began as far back as 2014, he learnt a great deal about the approach that worked best for them.

Phelo said the key to loving each other truthfully, for him, began in understanding that people don't have the same understanding of what love is and that people express affection differently.

“For me, one of things that I had to understand was that, anifani (you are not the same). You do things in a different way, you are different people, you are not born from the same backgrounds ... so therefore the way I understand love is also not the same as the next person. So it's about finding that common ground and really appreciating the things that are different about the other person, more than the ones that you love.”

Phelo's new song is already available for pre-orders on various streaming services.