WATCH | Jessica Nkosi calls out KZN authorities for contaminated water in her hometown

12 February 2021 - 14:00
Jessica Nkosi has questions about the water in parts of Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Image: Instagram/ Jessica Nkosi

Actress Jessica Nkosi has called out the uMhlathuze municipality for supplying unclean tap water.

The area is in an ongoing battle about the quality of water. Earlier this month, IOL reported that protests erupted when thousands were left without water after infrastructure was damaged.

Former Isibaya actress Jessica has taken to Twitter to highlight the troubles in her hometown. In a video, a bucket can be seen filling with dirty water.

The star shared her frustration with fans over the state of water in the area.

“What is happening at uMhlathuze municipality? This is the water at home, Esikhawini. It’s been like this all day! And some areas have not had water since last December,” said Jessica.

uMhlathuze municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba addressed the service delivery protesters, saying they are working on the issues in the area.

“We are aware of a series of challenges facing the supply of water in this area and we have been working tirelessly to restore the supply through our systems,” he told IOL. 

Jessica said her heart went out to those living in the uMhlathuze area.

“Apparently there is a strike back home as well. Kwenzakalani kanti there?! And why is there dirty water coming out of the taps all day long! I feel so bad for everyone in that area right now,” tweeted Jessica.

Fans shared Jessica's outrage over the contaminated-looking water.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sizwe Dhlomo caught wind of the tweet and made a joke about the star having to boil the water before she could drink it. She responded with her concerns for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

