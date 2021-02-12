WATCH | Jessica Nkosi calls out KZN authorities for contaminated water in her hometown
Actress Jessica Nkosi has called out the uMhlathuze municipality for supplying unclean tap water.
The area is in an ongoing battle about the quality of water. Earlier this month, IOL reported that protests erupted when thousands were left without water after infrastructure was damaged.
Former Isibaya actress Jessica has taken to Twitter to highlight the troubles in her hometown. In a video, a bucket can be seen filling with dirty water.
The star shared her frustration with fans over the state of water in the area.
“What is happening at uMhlathuze municipality? This is the water at home, Esikhawini. It’s been like this all day! And some areas have not had water since last December,” said Jessica.
uMhlathuze municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba addressed the service delivery protesters, saying they are working on the issues in the area.
“We are aware of a series of challenges facing the supply of water in this area and we have been working tirelessly to restore the supply through our systems,” he told IOL.
What is happening at uMhlathuze municipality?? This is the water at home, Esikhawini.— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) February 11, 2021
It’s been like this all day!! And some areas have not had water since last year December 😪 pic.twitter.com/JqOr0H18ia
Jessica said her heart went out to those living in the uMhlathuze area.
“Apparently there is a strike back home as well. Kwenzakalani kanti there?! And why is there dirty water coming out of the taps all day long! I feel so bad for everyone in that area right now,” tweeted Jessica.
And apparently there is a strike back home aswell. Kwenzakalani kanti there??!!— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) February 11, 2021
And why is there dirty water coming out of the taps all day long!!! I feel so bad for everyone in that area right now 😪
Fans shared Jessica's outrage over the contaminated-looking water.
Here are some of the reactions:
December was the worst eEmpangeni. We were depending on water tanks☹️— The helper's child. (@sanele_fikile) February 11, 2021
The Department of Water and Sanitation need to be accountable. https://t.co/puLyzXwp27— 𝙽𝙾𝚂𝙸𝙿𝙷𝙾 𝙱𝙸𝚈𝙴𝙻𝙰 (@menziwa_nosipho) February 11, 2021
State of affairs across the country is just deplorable 😭😭— MargeMothibi (@Maluleka) February 11, 2021
Please help our hometown this is bad and sad. During the pandemic!! 💔💔💔— Seriously CELESTE (@celestentuli) February 11, 2021
ikinga!! I was home last year December, eNgwelezane...amanzi bengcolile and some days bengekho!!!— Zanele Montle (@zanele_montle_) February 11, 2021
Sizwe Dhlomo caught wind of the tweet and made a joke about the star having to boil the water before she could drink it. She responded with her concerns for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.
Hayi wena!!! People are suffering back home in KZN 😭😭😭 it’s not nice!!! https://t.co/SYXdzOBZP7— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) February 11, 2021