Actress Makgotso M opens up about her 2021 mental health journey
Actress Makgotso M says she is in a better head space than she was earlier this year.
Opening up to her fans, the star said her emotional wellbeing was in trouble at the beginning of the year. However, she said she is entering a better space and finally feeling a sense of peace.
“Since the start of the year, I have not been in the best mental space. Internal and external factors. But today I felt a peace,” wrote Makgotso.
The star of Is'thunzi fame also had advice for those who also feel like they are in a mental health rut.
“So much is out of our control. What's the point of stressing yourself sick? Do what you can and trust God with the rest,” she said.
Since the start of the year I have not been in the best mental space. Internal and external factors. But today I felt a peace I haven't felt since. So much is out of our control. What's the point of stressing yourself sick? Do what you can and trust God with the rest 🙏🏾— Makgotso M 💋 (@MakgotsoM1) February 8, 2021
With fans feeling the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, many resonated with her struggles.
Here are some of the responses from Twitter:
That’s how I felt in January and some days would breakdown but told myself that everything started in the MIND. Yes some days are going to be heavy and others will come with a ray of sunshine ☀️ but we shall continue to soldier until we find that happiness and peace we’re want 😊— Ntswaki Matsaneng (@Mamello2fierce) February 9, 2021
It's the mercury Retrograde, otherwise sending you all the love 💖 and positive energy 🕯🕯🕯 ✨— Tshegofatso 🇿🇦 (@Abuti_Tshego) February 8, 2021
❤️🙌🏿🙏🏿💐I guess that's how we should approach life.. There is no manual for this thing.— Tiisetso_Ngoedi (@tiisetsopearl) February 8, 2021
Felt the exact same way and this morning I just woke up with a sense of relief. It can be difficult but each day we learn to lean not on our own understanding.— MAITE🌸 (@maitehaitimate) February 8, 2021
The star is all about the upliftment of those feeling the trials and tribulations that is life.
Last year, The Girl From St Agnes star had advice for those anxious about the lockdown.
“Watch and listen to things that will uplift and encourage you and things that will get you to the right frame of mind. Once the mind is defeated, you are defeated because if you lose your mind what do you have? I want to encourage everyone to look after their minds and that's very important," Makgotso said.