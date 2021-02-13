Actress Makgotso M opens up about her 2021 mental health journey

Actress Makgotso M says she is in a better head space than she was earlier this year.

Opening up to her fans, the star said her emotional wellbeing was in trouble at the beginning of the year. However, she said she is entering a better space and finally feeling a sense of peace.

“Since the start of the year, I have not been in the best mental space. Internal and external factors. But today I felt a peace,” wrote Makgotso.

The star of Is'thunzi fame also had advice for those who also feel like they are in a mental health rut.

“So much is out of our control. What's the point of stressing yourself sick? Do what you can and trust God with the rest,” she said.