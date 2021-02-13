TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Thabethe weighs in on #LobolaOrProposalFirst

The media personality says getting her family's approval first is the way to go ...

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 February 2021 - 16:00
Model Ayanda Thabethe is big on family and won't make important moves without them.
Model Ayanda Thabethe is big on family and won't make important moves without them.
Image: The Home Channel

TV presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe has weighed in on the hashtag, #LobolaOrProposalFirst that took over the TL this week, saying she's so big on family, she would prefer to get “permission” from them before getting married.

A raging debate about what comes first for modern young South Africans between the proposal and paying lobola took over the TL earlier this week.

With the popular norm of people proposing to their partners on Valentine's Day, radio presenter T'bose posed the question to his followers, asking what they think is the right order of doing things.

Sharing her perspective, Ayanda said the order she prefers is that her man should get permission from her parents first, then propose marriage to her and only then can he pay lobola.

The reaction she got left her shook as she realised that many people didn't prioritise getting permission from parents. She was shocked even further when some of her tweeps said they propose and have been proposed to, when they hadn't even met the folks.

Haibo do people really propose to people whose parents they haven’t even met?” the shocked media personality asked.

Ayanda admitted that maybe “getting permission” was a bit much for people who weren't as close with their families, but maintained that for her, there is no way she could proceed to take such a life-changing step without her family being involved.

“Guys, maybe asking for permission is not the right term, but to let them know your intentions so that they are on board and behind what you want to achieve ... OK, it’s asking for permission but hai but you guys don’t trust your parents,” she said.

Actress Thandy Matlaila seemed to agree that getting the family involved is the best way to do it. The actress spoke from personal experience and said her family actually saved her from making a big mistake.

“My family once said if you're unsure that you want to marry him, you can always change your mind. This was after my then-boyfriend had sent the letter and all to mine. I dodged a bullet indeed; I'd be married by now, unhappily so,” Thandy said before sharing more thoughts on the issue.

Read her other tweets below:

READ MORE

Ayanda Thabethe: 'There’s no shame in downgrading your lifestyle temporarily'

"Don’t kill yourself trying to pay off crazy high instalments on an already strained budget."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Ayanda Thabethe gets real about learning to love her body

Ayanda realised that she was never satisfied with the number on her scale in the past!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Thandy Matlaila says her body hasn’t been the same since she recovered from Covid-19

"My worst is the shortage of breath, so it’s hard to complete a training session, hence I’ve cut down my run," she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thandy Matlaila won’t give up on her dream to play Lebo Mathosa

Sis is ready to play Lebo Mathosa and she's made sure to let the universe know!
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau romantically linked to Zim millionaire & alleged fugitive TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to Primedia 'letting go' of DJ Fresh & DJ Euphonik TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi, is not joining the RHOD TshisaLIVE
  4. Somhale once again pour water on 'rocky' marriage rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Isibaya' cast and crew emotional as they wrap production after 8 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X