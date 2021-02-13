Ayanda Thabethe weighs in on #LobolaOrProposalFirst
The media personality says getting her family's approval first is the way to go ...
TV presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe has weighed in on the hashtag, #LobolaOrProposalFirst that took over the TL this week, saying she's so big on family, she would prefer to get “permission” from them before getting married.
A raging debate about what comes first for modern young South Africans between the proposal and paying lobola took over the TL earlier this week.
With the popular norm of people proposing to their partners on Valentine's Day, radio presenter T'bose posed the question to his followers, asking what they think is the right order of doing things.
Sharing her perspective, Ayanda said the order she prefers is that her man should get permission from her parents first, then propose marriage to her and only then can he pay lobola.
1. Permission from parents— Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) February 11, 2021
2. Proposal
3. Lobola#LobolaOrProposalFirst
The reaction she got left her shook as she realised that many people didn't prioritise getting permission from parents. She was shocked even further when some of her tweeps said they propose and have been proposed to, when they hadn't even met the folks.
“Haibo do people really propose to people whose parents they haven’t even met?” the shocked media personality asked.
Ayanda admitted that maybe “getting permission” was a bit much for people who weren't as close with their families, but maintained that for her, there is no way she could proceed to take such a life-changing step without her family being involved.
“Guys, maybe asking for permission is not the right term, but to let them know your intentions so that they are on board and behind what you want to achieve ... OK, it’s asking for permission but hai but you guys don’t trust your parents,” she said.
Hhaybo do people really propose to people whose parents they haven’t even met 😳— Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) February 11, 2021
Guys maybe asking for permission is not the right term but to let them know your intentions so tat they are on board and behind what you want to achieve looool okay it’s asking for permission 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 hhay you guys don’t trust your parents hahahahahah!!— Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) February 11, 2021
Actress Thandy Matlaila seemed to agree that getting the family involved is the best way to do it. The actress spoke from personal experience and said her family actually saved her from making a big mistake.
“My family once said if you're unsure that you want to marry him, you can always change your mind. This was after my then-boyfriend had sent the letter and all to mine. I dodged a bullet indeed; I'd be married by now, unhappily so,” Thandy said before sharing more thoughts on the issue.
#MyFamilyOnceSaid if you're unsure that you want to marry him, you can always change your mind.— IG: thandymatlaila (@thandymatlaila) February 11, 2021
This was after my then-boyfriend had sent the letter & all to mine.
I dodged a bullet indeed; I'd be married by now, unhappily so 😂
Read her other tweets below:
No it doesn't. It just means you're— IG: thandymatlaila (@thandymatlaila) February 11, 2021
1: Not ready to settle down or
2: Not looking at ever getting married
and painful one
3: You like mjolo with them but you see no future or "FORVER" with them 😢#LobolaOrProposalFirst https://t.co/tBPbVvRRCk
#LobolaOrProposalFirst— IG: thandymatlaila (@thandymatlaila) February 11, 2021
Kaloku he must propose to me before getting my/his family involved.
My friend sent the guy's family back when they came to pay lobola without her consent 😂😂, I love a focused queen, wish I could tag her