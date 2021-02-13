Ayanda Thabethe weighs in on #LobolaOrProposalFirst

TV presenter and model Ayanda Thabethe has weighed in on the hashtag, #LobolaOrProposalFirst that took over the TL this week, saying she's so big on family, she would prefer to get “permission” from them before getting married.

A raging debate about what comes first for modern young South Africans between the proposal and paying lobola took over the TL earlier this week.

With the popular norm of people proposing to their partners on Valentine's Day, radio presenter T'bose posed the question to his followers, asking what they think is the right order of doing things.

Sharing her perspective, Ayanda said the order she prefers is that her man should get permission from her parents first, then propose marriage to her and only then can he pay lobola.