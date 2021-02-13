Bonang Matheba & Boity Thulo share what they want for Valentine’s Day
Media personalities Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo have taken to the TL to share what they would like to be gifted with this upcoming Valentine's Day ... because ain't nobody got time to be throwing hints in a pandemic, best say what you want and wait!
If there's one lesson living through a pandemic ought to teach humans, it is that every day is a special occasion and time isn't always promised. So with Valentine's Day around the corner and girls aren't just throwing hints of what they would like to get on the day that love is celebrated, they are straight up listing their wants.
Queen B led the brigade when she made sure her followers knew that she would love to receive flowers on Sunday.
" ... it's Valentine's Day ... buy us flowers!”
...it's Valentine's Day...re rekeleng mablomo, bathong!— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) February 7, 2021
Her comments section was flooded with people offering to buy her all sort of things, from flowers to an entire garden. Plus compared to 2020, when the Bonang said she wanted a “horse or a Porsche” for Valentine's, fans had to admit that 2021's request was quite doable!
Bonang's fans already know the queen will be getting flowers and other gifts, as usual ... even though sis has kept mum on her love life, leaving fans to speculate on who's loving their queen B.
Just a few weeks ago, Bonang had to shut down a rumour that she and Sizwe Dhlomo are a thing. Bonang tweeted a couple of eyeball emojis to Sizwe and a tweep replied to the tweet, claiming that Bonang was trying to get Sizwe's attention so they could slide in the DMs.
However, the House of BNG CEO let her followers know that if she were trying to get anyone, she wouldn't announce it to the world.
“Lol! I just text if I'm trying to hit. I wouldn't involve y'all,” tweeted Bonang at the time.
....Lol! I just text if I'm tryna hit...I wouldn't involve ya'll...😂 https://t.co/a3uDcwbB6s— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) January 22, 2021
Another celeb who recently expressed her wish for Valentine's Day is Boity Thulo.
The media personality was responding to a fan on Twitter recently, who asked her what she wants for the special day for couples.
“I’m not a fussy girl. Just R200k,” Boity said.
As usual, her fans took her wish as a joke. The rapper then tweeted about her desire to have a man that will be able to provide luxury as well as love.
Adding to her list of virtual TL manifestation, Boity put it into the atmosphere that she wants a man who can afford to buy her a Birkin.
“I hate that I might have to buy myself a Birkin instead of a man I’m in a relationship with. I’m so impatient! The man must arrive, already! Thixo!”
What are you getting this Valentine's?