Bonang Matheba & Boity Thulo share what they want for Valentine’s Day

Media personalities Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo have taken to the TL to share what they would like to be gifted with this upcoming Valentine's Day ... because ain't nobody got time to be throwing hints in a pandemic, best say what you want and wait!

If there's one lesson living through a pandemic ought to teach humans, it is that every day is a special occasion and time isn't always promised. So with Valentine's Day around the corner and girls aren't just throwing hints of what they would like to get on the day that love is celebrated, they are straight up listing their wants.

Queen B led the brigade when she made sure her followers knew that she would love to receive flowers on Sunday.

" ... it's Valentine's Day ... buy us flowers!”